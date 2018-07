Through mosquito bite, the chikungunya virus infects humans and can cause fever and joint pain. It is not contagious, but in rare cases, the virus can be transmitted if one comes in contact with the blood of an infected individual. A timely intervention can help you to tackle it.

Symptoms

As per The World Health Organization (WHO), after the patient has been bitten by the infected mosquito the symptoms can appear between 4-7 days. One may suffer from rash, headache, muscle pain, nausea and fatigue. The symptoms which are self-limiting last for 2-3 days.

Treatment

Over-the-counter medications can help one to deal with it. Also, one should use mosquito repellent, wear clothes which cover your whole body. Use mosquito net while sleeping and maintain a good hygiene. Don’t allow stagnant water to accumulate near your house.

You can also follow a well-balanced diet which will help you to build your immunity. Eat foods which you can easily digest. One can eat pomegranate and soups which can help you to detoxify your liver. Load yourself with fluids and fruits to stay healthy. Here are few diet tips which you can follow.

Eat apples

Apples are loaded with fibres which can help you to cleanse your digestive tract and help you to lower your cholesterol.

Coconut

Sipping on coconut water during Chikungunya fever can prevent you from getting dehydrated and can detoxify your body.

Eat leafy vegetables

Leafy vegetables are low in calories and are easy to digest. They are jam-packed with vitamin A and can ensure good bone health. The vitamin C content in the leafy vegetables can protect you from arthritis. By restoring your health leafy vegetables can help you to keep Chikungunya at bay.

Eat foods which are rich in vitamin C and E

Vitamin C can help in bone and muscle formation, and in healing your wounds. Vitamin E can help you to get flawless skin, prevents heart attack and rheumatoid arthritis. Include foods containing Vitamin E and C – kiwi, broccoli, tomato, peas, nuts and so on.

Up your liquid intake

Have soups, dals and gravies. Make soup using beans and fish to give your body those much-needed proteins.

Eat foods containing Omega 3 fatty acids

Intake of Omega 3 fatty acids can boost your memory and arthritis symptoms. Eat walnuts, flaxseeds, mackerel, salmon and so on.

If you or any of your family member is suffering from Chikungunya consult your doctor immediately and take all the necessary precautions.

