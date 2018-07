Whether you are in an office meeting, or out for a date or simply hanging out with friends, going anywhere with a bad breath is bad manner. Period. It’s a reflector of poor oral health and hygiene. It may be caused by odour-causing bacteria, plaque, digestive disorder, sinus infection and even tonsillitis. Spotting and treating the underlying cause with the help of your physician should be your long-term goal. But in the meantime, make a mouth freshener at home for an easy, inexpensive, chemical-free, and no-hassle solution. We tell you how. You can change some of these ingredients according to your preference and come up with another interesting mix as well.

DIY mouth freshener

Ingredients

¼ cup fennel seeds

¼ cup coriander seeds

¼ cup white sesame seeds

1 tsp dried ginger powder

1 tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp clove powder

2 tbsp cardamom seeds

1 tbsp carom seeds

Dried coconut shreds (as per your taste)

1 tbsp flaxseeds

2 tbsp melon seeds

Sugar candy (as per your taste)

Make it

Dry roast coconut shreds along with all the seeds except cardamom seeds in a skillet on low heat for 5 minutes and set aside.

Mix all the ingredients together and blend in the cardamom seeds.

Add dried ginger powder to the powder and clove.

Put cinnamon powder and mix the ingredients.

Mix in the sugar candy.

Store the mixture in an air-tight container for use after meals.

Just so you know

We take you through the goodness of the ingredients that we have used in this mixture.

Cardamom: It has an intense aroma that helps to alleviate any foul odour from the mouth. Also, it relieves problems like flatulence and bloating.

Cinnamon: It prevents the growth of odour-causing bacteria. Cinnamon also stimulates the digestive system. Plus, it acts as a natural food preservative, increasing the shelf life of your homemade mouth freshener.

Clove: It has strong antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that can fight against infection in the mouth.

Roasted coriander seeds: This nutty and warm spice lends a distinct aroma to your mouth freshener.

Fennel: These seeds contain an organic compound known as anethole that acts as a fighter against bacteria, fungi and yeast with its excellent antimicrobial properties. It has a nice and sweet flavour that keeps your mouth feeling fresh after a meal.

Dried ginger powder: Ginger is our go-to herb for many ailments due to its antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. The same attributes help it kill the odour-causing bacteria in your mouth. Also, it stimulates your saliva production, which naturally washes away the bacteria that cause bad breath.

Flaxseeds: These little seeds work wonders in beating bad breath as they leave behind a long-lasting nutty flavour.

Melon seeds: These seeds are high in vitamin C which is known to drive bacteria away.

Carom seeds: It helps in relieving indigestion and cold and flu, two common triggers behind a bad breath.

White sesame seeds: They prevent the build-up of plaque, a major cause behind bad breath.

