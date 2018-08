While getting ready for your office party, did you spot dryness around your eyes? Don’t get annoyed or conscious we have a solution for you. The skin near your eyes is very sensitive and requires that much needed TLC as it can be prone to wrinkles, fine lines and other problems. What causes dry eyes and how you can prevent it

They say, ‘The first impression is the last impression’. Similarly, eyes are the first thing which people notice and the dryness around the eyes can lower your self-confidence. Also, it can make you look older. One may suffer from dryness around the eyes due to extreme weather conditions, harsh chemicals in the cosmetic products, dirty makeup brushes, sunburn, dehydration, skin conditions like eczema and so on. So, in order to tackle dryness around the eyes, you will have to maintain a good personal hygiene and seek dermatologist advice. Moreover, here are a few natural remedies which can help you to fight the problem. 12 expert tips to deal with dry eyes

Use aloe vera gel: It is loaded with vitamins and minerals and can hydrate your skin due to its water content. You can massage some aloe vera gel around your eyes but make sure that it doesn’t go inside your eyes. Then, wash it off after some time.

Use coconut and lavender oil: Coconut oil treats dry skin as it is a humectant and lavender oil can improve the texture of your skin. You can mix coconut and lavender oil and apply in on the affected area.

Use avocado: It is loaded with vitamin C and E and acts as an antioxidant and also nourishes your skin.

Use yoghurt: It can moisturize your skin and can tackle pigmentation. You can apply yoghurt around your eyes and leave it for a few minutes and then wash it off. Avoid doing it if you are allergic to dairy products as it can be harmful.

Use honey: It is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and can moisturize and hydrate your skin. But make sure that you don't go overboard while applying it and don't rub it too harshly.

Use grapeseed oil: It is jam-packed with polyphenols and can hydrate your skin. But, don't forget to do the patch test before applying it. Just warm it up a little and apply around your eyes and wash it off later.

