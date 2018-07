In case you are suffering from blurred vision, pain and bloodshot eyes, excessive tearing or an inability to tear even when you are emotional, it is time you keep your smartphones away. These are symptoms of dry eyes, a condition that is caused when your tears don’t sufficiently nourish and lubricate your eyes. Doctors are seeing an increasing number of dry eyes cases, both in adults and children, mostly due to prolonged exposure to smartphones. The blue light emitted from your smart phone as well as other digital gadgets like laptop can hurt and dry your eyes.

Doctors say that not just the seniors, several youngsters too are getting affected with dry eyes these days, although earlier, it was an age-related disorder. They blame excessive use of smart phones for the same. According to experts, long exposure to smartphones decreases the blinking rate of the eyes which is a primary reflex secreting tears in eyes. A reduction in blinking rate directly affects secretion of tears in eyes.

Why blue light is not good for eyes?

Blue light, one of the visible light spectrum, is made up of electromagnetic particles travelling in waves. Now, the longer the wavelength, the lower the energy and vice versa. Blue light has very short wavelength, thereby producing high amount of energy compared to other colours. This is why prolonged exposure to blue light can over strain your eyes and bring long term, severe damage.

Simple ways to prevent dry eyes

Apart from using conventional medication, eye drops and ointments, here are some simple tips by which you can prevent dry eyes.

Rest your eyes from mobile phones and laptop screens: Keep away from continuous use of mobile phones and laptop screens as they dry up your eyes. Take short breaks in between to rest your eyes. This will help your eyes regain moisture.

Do avoid places with too much of air movement: Restrict your exposure to fans and hair dryers and wear wraparound glasses when you go out on windy days. This will prevent drying up of eyes and retain moisture.

Protect your eyes from cigarette smoke: Cigarette smokes can not only cause irritation to your dry eyes abut also increase risk of dry eyes. It is wise to keep your eyes away from cigarette smoke.

Warm compresses can be of good help: Placing warm compress on your eyes followed by washing the eyelids with baby shampoo is good for dry eyes. It helps in releasing some oil in your eyelids’ glands, enhancing the quality of your tears.

Omega-3 fatty acid supplements soothe dry eyes: Adding omega-3 fatty acids to your diet can help you prevent and tackle dry eyes. It can be naturally found in oily fish and can be obtained in the form of liquid or pill supplements.

Image Source: Shutterstock