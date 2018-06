We all know that excessive use of smartphones and screen time is harmful to your eye. Computer Vision Syndrome, also known as digital eye strain, encompassing an array of issues like dryness, eye strain, fatigue, and blurred vision is the most common problem being faced by people spending the majority of their time in front of phone and computer screens.

Does constant phone usage cause any particular eye problem? This is something we all would want to know, here’s what Dr Devanshi Shah, Consultant- ophthalmologist, KJ Somaiya Super speciality hospital has to say to that!

‘Working on computer or smartphone screens requires your eyes to focus and refocus all the time. Your eyes keep moving back and forth, up and down, following the same path and repeating the same motion over and over. This requires a lot of effort from the eye muscles, thereby straining it.’

When we constantly stare at our smartphone screens without blinking, the tear film evaporates faster thereby increasing risk of dry eyes, she explains. ‘According to a recent study, dry eyes syndrome is becoming increasingly common for smartphone users. This condition occurs when the eye does not produce enough tears, which causes redness and irritation in the eyes.’

So how do we prevent it?

Worry not, it’s not that tough…Here are easier ways:

In order to reduce your risk of digital eye strain, it is important to designate a fixed amount of time you spend in front of the screen.

Ensure there is sufficient distance maintained between your eyes and the screen.

There is appropriate lighting.

You maintain correct posture.

Increase the font size.

Reduce the screen glare in order to lessen the strain put on your eyes.

Take a 15 minutes break from the screen for every 2 hours.

