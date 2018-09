Incidents of road traffic accidents have progressively spiked over the years. Road traffic fatalities constitute 16.6 per cent of all deaths making this as the sixth leading cause of death in our country and a major contributor towards socio-economic losses, disability burden and hospitalization.

According to a data released in 2017, Mumbai ranked fifth amongst the 50 other Indian cities to have the most

accidents in 2016. In Mumbai, one death occurs every 15 hours due to a road accident. The figures have not changed

however, there is a surge in the incidents every year. Motorists zigzag, cut lanes, overtake, break signals, don’t wear seat belts or helmets, drink and smoke while driving; talking on phone while driving is the most common phenomenon observed in city.

Recently, a 35-year-old man was riding his bike with his father in Parel; he chose to ride on the wrong side in order reach faster. A taxi coming from the other side of the road collided with his motorbike. The father-son duo was rushed to a nearby government hospital, post which they were shifted to SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim under the care of Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar, Orthopedic Surgeon at the hospital. Scans showed that the 35-year-old rider had suffered multiple fractures in his Tibia (large bone between the Knee and Ankle). The patient had to be operated on immediate basis to correct his fractures. Post-op, the patient is doing well and will be following-up for the next 3-

4 weeks.

Speaking about the case, Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar, Orthopedic Surgeon, SL Raheja Hospital said, “This accident caused mental trauma on the patient, he is now scared to ride a motorcycle ever again. On an average, I examine at least 1/2 such cases every week, with minor/major fractures and injuries. The bottom line is that, such incidents are on the rise, we should take cognizance of the traffic rules before we suffer loss of lives.”

Source: Press release