Fungal infections are more common in people who use public transport and keep moving in crowded places as these infections are contagious. Fungal infections of the underarms, waistline in women and the groins are very common in the winters and summers because of humidity and heat. But if you get one, then what are your supposed to do to prevent the spread of the infection and treat it? Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Fortis SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim shares few dos and don’ts you need to follow to treat fungal skin infections. Here are few highly contagious skin diseases that you should be aware of.

Dos

1. Keep your hands clean. This is because hygiene and sanitation play an important role in treating and preventing fungal infections. You can use a hand sanitizer if washing your hands regularly is not a feasible option for you at your workplace.

2. Use anti-fungal powders in the body folds as they can help treat the infection and soothe pain and itching. If you are suffering from diabetes, you need to take special care as diabetics are more prone to fungal infections due to the uncontrolled blood glucose levels.

3. Using natural remedies to treat a fungal infection at home is not a bad idea. In fact, most people try to opt for home remedies. However, if using anti-fungal powders, home remedies and even maintaining hygiene and sanitation fails to show any sign of improvement in your condition, then consult a dermatologist.

4. There is a high chance of recurrence of fungal infections if proper guidelines are not followed. Hence, treat all infected contacts in the family or workplace or else you might be at a high risk of recurrence. It includes keeping your washroom clean, washing your clothes with disinfectant and using sanitizer to wash your hands.

Don’ts

1. Avoid wearing tight clothes like jeans and tight underwear as it decreases breathability and traps heat and moisture in your vagina. This becomes a feasible environment for yeast and bacteria to thrive and hence, further worsen the condition. Hence, wear loose clothes as it helps to prevent sweating and keep the area dry as much as possible.

2. Avoid using swimming pools if you have fungal infections as it not only moistens the skin and aids in the fungal growth but can also increase the chances of spreading it to others. Also, if the pool is not properly disinfected you can even get fungal infections from using it. Here are skin infections your razor can give you (and how to avoid them).

3. If you have fungal infections in the groin region or in the underarms, it is wise to prevent shaving. This is because any cuts in the skin can further make the condition worse and increase the risk of other infections as well.

4. Avoid overcrowded areas, if possible. And if you have to travel every day than ensure you take a shower once you reach home with an antibacterial soap

