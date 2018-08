Are you afraid because you spot those blue marks on your legs? Don’t fret, it can be varicose veins. Varicose veins can be painful and can hamper your quality of life. Often appearing blue or dark purple, varicose veins are enlarged, swollen, and twisting veins which occur when the on the legs and feet as the valves in the veins do not work properly. Read on to know more.

“They are more common in women than in men. One may exhibit symptoms like swelling, leg pain, heaviness, cramps, ulcers, swollen ankles and so on. Pregnancy, obesity, menopause, ageing, leg injury and abdominal straining are some of the factors which lead to varicose veins. Surgical treatment options like endo venous thermal ablation, sclerotherapy, laser and radio frequency can help you to tackle it.” says Dr Amish Mhatre, Vascular and Endo-Vascular Surgeon Fortis Hospital, Mulund. Here are a few home treatments.

Stay physically active: Exercising regularly can improve your blood circulation in the legs and can also lower your blood pressure which can also cause varicose veins. Opt for swimming, cycling, yoga and walking.

Stockings are what you need: "By applying pressure to the legs, wearing stocking can help you to improve your blood pressure," says Dr Amish Mhatre. You can easily find these compressions stockings in the medical stores.

Cut down on salt: Eating food rich in sodium can cause water retention while potassium-rich foods can help you to reduce water retention. So, eat almonds, potato, leafy vegetables and so on. Avoid eating processed foods as they contain sodium in large amounts and can worsen your swelling which is caused due to the varicose veins.

Eat fibrous foods: It can improve your digestion and heart health too. Opt for legumes, grains, chia and flaxseeds and so on.

Eat flavonoids: To keep the blood flowing you can add flavonoids to your diet in the form of onions, apples, garlic, spinach and many more.

Chose appropriate clothing: "Wear loose clothes as tight clothes can restrict your blood flow. Don't wear heels instead wear flat shoes if you are suffering from varicose veins." says Dr Amish Mhatre.

Massage your legs gently: This can improve your blood circulation. But, don't pressure the veins directly as it may damage the tissues.

Don't sit for a longer time: To ensure smooth blood flow, make sure that you get up and walk. Take frequent breaks and avoid with your legs crossed. Also, maintain a healthy weight.

Image Source: Shutterstock