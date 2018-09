Many people who are diagnosed with hypertension rely on do-it-yourself home blood pressure monitors to keep a track of their blood pressure reading. Even doctors suggest people keep a track of the reading so that any vital changes in the readings can be reported if it is an emergency or crisis situation. This is a reason many people suffering from hypertension invest in blood pressure monitors to know if they are on track with their numbers. But a small Canadian study suggested that reading derived from these home-based blood pressure monitors might not be accurate. The researchers found the units weren’t accurate within five mmHg of blood pressure about 70 per cent of the time. And the devices were off the mark by at least 10 mmHg about 30 per cent of the time. This is one reason that the researchers concluded that makes treating hypertension difficult. Had the monitors given more accurate reading it would have been easier for doctors to plan a treatment and provide medications.

Since many doctors do rely at least in part on home measurements to guide the patient, such inaccuracies could end with some people taking too much or too little blood pressure medication. However, if you still wish to use a do-it-yourself home blood pressure monitors follow these instructions: