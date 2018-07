Darkness is often scary, and we tend to relate it to negativity most of the time. Alternative medicine, however, has gone the other way and has explored its healing power. The result has been eye opening. It gave birth to dark therapy or darkness retreat, a kind of chronotherapeutics which is a medical treatment conducted as per a schedule corresponding to a person’s daily, monthly, seasonal or yearly biological clock, maximising health benefits and minimising adverse effects.

Dark therapy adopts absolute absence of light for keeping your psychological health stable and regulating circadian rhythms, more particularly the sleep-wake cycle. Any idea what it can treat? Well, you have a bunch of names now. Starting from insomnia to depression, mood swings to mania, schizophrenia to bipolar disorders, dark therapy can heal all. In case you love your dark corner with some dim light, hold onto it as it can make you healthy in several ways that you probably had never imagined till now.

Dark therapy: The healing touch

If you are wondering how a dark therapy acts on a patient’s body, here are some of them that will leave you awestruck.

It regenerates the psyche, soothes an uncertain mind

It increases your sensory perception

Helps in developing subdued creativity and imagination

Kicks up divine consciousness and relating it to the soul

Spurs the feeling of oneness with all

Ability to face the fear of death

Opens-up the clearer intuition or the third eye

Provides a feeling of immense peace, calm and relaxation

How it helps your ailing health

If you want to know the potential benefits of dark therapy and the conditions it can rejuvenate, here are pointers for you.

Darkness helps our body produce melatonin, a hormone that is beneficial to the immune and cardiovascular systems and help in reducing risk of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases along with maintaining your health and general well-being.

Darkness helps you heal faster in case if you have undergone a surgery or sustained some injury. Dark therapy is often used to speed up post-operative healing procedure.

It aids in treating people suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes and addictions.

It helps you in slowing down the pace of life and lets you destress, facilitating relaxation.

It slows down your aging process and maintains excellent physical health and youthful vitality.

Darkness is a mode of natural detoxification.

It helps in untying the knots in brain nerve cells and regenerates them, thereby providing a way for better brain function.

Image Source: Shutterstock