Women crave for different kinds of foods throughout their menstrual cycle and these cravings are triggered by the changes in the hormonal levels. During periods, usually, women complain about low appetite or even a lack of it. The reason being the two hormones – estrogen and progesterone —that govern most of their physiological functions hit an all-time low. However, there are certain comfort foods that they indulge in during this time in response to these hormonal upheavals. Mostly, these foods are high in carbohydrate and sugar. The explanation is also simple: as the body feels fatigued and lethargic it craves for the high-calorie foods densely packed with sugar to get out of the sluggish mode. But in reality consumption of high sugar foods doesn’t help much once the surge in the sugar levels drops. Here is why women crave for chocolates during periods.

Rarely do we hear them craving for foods that are high in salt. But there are some women who find it difficult to suppress their salt craving during periods. They reach out for a big bag of chips, nachos, salty savouries to comfort their cravings. We spoke to Dhvani Shah, naturopath and sports nutritionist, Mumbai to know why some people crave for salty foods during periods. ‘Craving for salty foods during periods is a bit uncommon. However, a salt craving can indicate that the woman is suffering from dehydration. Menstruation is a time when a woman is not only losing blood but water, electrodes; essential minerals are also being flushed out of the body. The body needs to maintain a balance of fluids to function at its optimum. When this balance goes haywire and dehydration sets in, one can start to crave for foods that are high in salt content. The other signs of dehydration during periods are nausea, headache, dizziness, mood swings among others.’ Here is what happens to your body when you are on your periods.

These food cravings during periods are also responsible for weight gain or weight fluctuations in women around the time of menstruation. Just like foods that are high in sugar content even foods high in salt content can initiate weight gain in women. If you fail to tread your cravings with moderation, you might end up gaining one to two kilos of weight by just indulging in high caloric foods.

The fix: To ensure that you don’t become dehydrated during your periods drink enough of water to help your body stay healthy and keep up with the electrolyte balance. Do at least the minimum; drink eight to ten glasses of water every day. It helps to replenish your body with fresh fruit juices, buttermilk and soups to ensure you don’t lose out on important minerals and electrodes.

However, you need to be watchful of your diet even before your periods set in, as salt craving is more prevalent as a pre-menstrual symptom. This happens because just two weeks prior to your cycle progesterone triggers an increase in one’s appetite and craving for salt as a way to get more sodium to help balance out fluids in the body.

