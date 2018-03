It is quite common for some girls to have irregular periods during their first year of menstruation. However, it’s not normal if she misses her period for three to five months in a row, especially if she has had a period regularly for some months before that.

With recent changes in lifestyle and food habits of children, there had been an increase in a number of children suffering from irregular periods. While hormonal changes could be the cause of irregular periods, our current lifestyle plays a major role in leading to hormonal imbalance. Nowadays school going children undergo a lot of stress due to various factors including exams, peer pressure a social pressure from parents and teachers. Thus, in school, it’s the duty of teachers as well as parents to keep a check on our kids as today’s lifestyle has many adverse effects on our kids. First few years after their cycle starts, the reproductive system is developing and so ovulation might not happen every month so the menstruation cycles can be irregular.

Dr R V Thenmozhi, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai answers few questions on irregular periods in teen years.

Why do teenagers get irregular periods?

The first few years after they start their cycle, their system is still very immature and eggs may not develop and so the menstruation cycles can be irregular. It comes regularised in their late teens.

What are the causes and symptoms of irregular periods?

The polycystic ovarian syndrome is the commonest cause of delayed cycles. It can also be genetic and lifestyle also plays a major role. However, it is necessary to get checked to avoid any other imminent health issues that could come in the way of smooth menstruation.

Why is there an increase in a number of cases of irregular periods among school children?

It has a genetic cause but the lifestyle is the reason for the symptoms.

What can parents and school teachers do to help the children who go through this condition?

Parents and teachers can help them in preventing obesity by advice on healthy diet and avoiding junk food. They can also increase the opportunity for regular sports activity.

When is the right time to speak to your doctor regarding your irregular periods?

They should meet the doctor in the initial stage, to learn about the condition and get it sorted before the complications develop. Prolonged and heavy bleeding warrants an immediate visit to a doctor.

