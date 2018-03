Your periods or menstruation brings with it a set of problems that are a nuisance is least to say. No, we are not talking about the period cramps, fatigue and the heavy flow. We are specifically speaking but an annoying problem that you have to deal with during every period – period stains. No matter the brand of your sanitary napkins, tampons or other hacks you use to avoid them, you will end up getting your panties, denim or bed sheets stained inevitably. The downside: these stains don’t go away easily. Yes, some people have to make peace with those stubborn stains for months while for others they might just disappear with one wash. This makes it clear that just like two women’s periods are different even their period stains have a different tale to tell. Here are few menstrual hygiene tips every woman must follow.

So, if period stains are different for different people does it mean they are indicative of certain health issues or can serve as parameters of one’s health status? We got talking to Dr Gayatri Deshpande, Gynaecologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, ‘In general the colour of the menstrual blood doesn’t have any direct implication on one’s health. But a woman’s periods definitely can give clues to her health. If there are changes in the pattern of her periods, flow or there are sudden unbearable pains that accompany during periods which make her bedridden, these things should be taken seriously. Your doctor might ask you to go for a CBC or do a hormonal profile or a transvaginal sonography to know if the change in your period cycle or pattern is indicative of a health problem.’ Here are few interesting facts about period blood you need to know.

While period stains aren’t a sign or symptom of an underlying health crisis but they can give you an idea how your periods are progressing. Here Dr Despande gives some cues

When your stains are blood red in colour

Menstrual blood is usually dark red in colour. So when your discharge is bloody red in colour this usually means your periods have just started and your uterus is functioning well to ensure your cycle remains normal. However, the colour of your blood can change as you come to the end of your periods. If you stain your clothes during these initial days, chances are this stain will go away easily with one or two washes. Here is what happens to your body when you have your periods.

When the stains look reddish brown or brownish in colour

If you are soaking pads that show you a brownish red discharge or brownish discharges don’t fret. This might be due to delayed periods as your flow turns out to be heavy as it comes after the expected date. If you suddenly see this kind of discharge in the middle of your periods this could be indicative that you are approaching the end of your period soon (for that particular month). This kind of stain takes time to leave. You might have to wash, brush and repeat the process several times to make your clothes stain-free.

When the stains are light red in colour

Some women who have scanty period might end up having stains like this. However, if you always had a good flow and suddenly see your period stain or colour of your period blood change from reddish brown or blood red to light red colour, report this to your doctor. Some reasons for scanty flow and a change in period blood colour could be due to use of birth control pills or hormonal imbalances, get it checked.

