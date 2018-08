Vaginal discharge can make you feel uneasy. It can occur regularly and can be bothersome. “During vaginal discharge, a woman’s body ejects all the unwanted fluid and cells. A lot of women face this issue,” says Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and Founder, International Fertility Centre. She adds, “A normal discharge is usually white in colour with a minimal smell. It generally leaves a white tinge on your underwear. Abnormal discharge might be yellow, green or grey and can make you feel irritated and itchy. A discharge turns abnormal due to the presence of yeast in the vagina and it has a very strong foul smell.”

Causes

• Contraceptive pills or birth control pills adversely affect the reproductive and the menstruating cycle of the women. They can lead to abnormal discharge.

• Vaginal atrophy can cause thinning and drying up and vaginal discharge.

• Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD’s) like gonorrhoea and chlamydia can cause vaginal discharge.

• Yeast and bacterial infections in the vagina can lead to irritation and vaginal discharge.

• Major problems like cervical cancer and diabetes impact the vagina, too. “Consuming antibiotics, steroids and other heavy dosages of medicines can also lead to this condition,” says Rita Bakshi.

Symptoms

If you experience unusual vaginal discharge with symptoms like fever, fatigue, abdominal pain and sudden and unexplained weight loss, consult your doctor immediately.

Follow these preventive tips given by Dr Rita Bakshi

• Always keep your vagina clean. Wear cotton underwear.

• Wipe your vagina from front to back to prevent bacteria from getting into the vagina.

• Eat foods loaded with omega-3 fatty acids like fish, avocado, cranberries, soy, green and leafy vegetables.

