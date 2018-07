When in pain we might try any remedy to get relief. Ask any woman around who suffers from extreme period pains and she will tell you why the suffering doesn’t seem right. Unless there is an underlying medical condition that makes period pains worse, dealing with dysmenorrhea or period pain can be debilitating. However, if the pain is not due to a condition like endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome or adenomyosis then looking for a solution to ease the pain is the apt thing to do. Here are five reasons for painful periods every mother and daughter should know.

Sometimes the pain can be so awful that prescription painkillers might become the only hope. But before we go the medicinal way, trying some effective home remedies might just help. One such remedy we are going to talk about today is – Epsom salt. Here are few other benefits of Epsom salt.

In medical terms, Epsom salt is crystals of the hydrated magnesium sulphate usually used as a laxative or for other medicinal purposes. It is this salt that also helps women suffering from dysmenorrhea get some relief.

How to use it:

Try a relaxing bath with Epsom salt. In a bathtub add Epsom salt and fill it with lukewarm water. Submerge yourself in the tub and relax for a while. Well, you might not be comfortable enough to take a tub bath while on periods, in that case, mix the salt in a bucket of lukewarm water and pour it all over your body with a mug to get some relief. The magnesium in the salt helps to reduce inflammation and hence ease the cramps and other nagging problems like a backache and leg cramps.

Also, since estrogen and progesterone hit an all-time low during menstruation it affects the woman’s brain axis too. Many women feel anxious and depressed due to the hormonal changes during periods. Taking an Epsom salt bath can also help in this regard, as the magnesium in the salt helps to ease the mind and reduces stress and anxiety. So, using Epsom salt during periods is like having a double whammy.

So, next time you feel low, stressed, fatigued while dealing with period cramps try Epsom salt bath.

