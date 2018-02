After a vaginal delivery, you need to take care of your episiotomy wound to help it heal well. You need to take precautions to prevent infections. While you are in the hospital, nurses help you change, apply the prescribed ointments, take medicines and they even help you bathe and keep your vaginal area clean. Some doctors also recommend infrared heat treatment for 2-3 days to help heal the wound.

When you come back home from the maternity home or hospital, it is important to follow the doctor’s instructions to the letter. Here are some of the things that you need to take care of to help heal your vagina heal after an episiotomy. Don’t be too overwhelmed because there are a few handy tricks to make sure you don’t contract infections and are on your way to healing properly. These worked for me and hope they will work for you as well.

Make a medical kit and keep it handy

You can use any sterile plastic box as your medical kit. The main things you need to keep in your kit are the antiseptic cream and the analgesic cream. You can keep some disposable gloves in a separate box or leave a couple with your ointments and keep replenishing the stock. You can also leave your sanitary napkins in this kit. Every time you go to the loo and are done with wiping the area with toilet paper, you can use the gloves to apply the ointments.

Take your medicines on time

Even if you don’t like pills or the idea of laxatives and painkillers, this is not the time to skip medicines. Laxatives help soften the stool because constipation and pressure while pooping is not good for the stitches. So, if your doctor has prescribed a laxative then you need to take it. In addition to the analgesic cream, the oral painkillers help till the stitches are healed.

Use adult diapers if needed.

If you are concerned about urinary incontinence or a heavy flow, wearing an adult diaper, especially at bedtime, will help you sleep easy.

Don’t miss scheduled post delivery checkups

Sometimes you get so busy with the baby’s appointments and nursing and taking care of the baby that you might be tempted to skip your own appointments. But, remember healing right is important to prevent repeated gynaec visits in the future.

Alert your gynaec for any niggling issues

Whether it is a scar that is hurting or pain during sex after the episiotomy, you need to tell your gynaec and go for a physical exam. Here are some causes and treatment options for dyspareunia after episiotomy.