Menstrual Hygiene Day is on May 28

It is natural to curl up in the bed during that time of the month. You want to do all things that give you some relief from the cramps. However, certain things you do can work against you. According to gynaecologist Dr Arundita Dhar, these things can make your period cramps even worse.

You do high-impact exercises: Low-impact exercises like yoga and Pilates are okay during periods. They can in fact help do away with unpleasant menstrual symptoms such as emotional changes and pain but certain exercises like a high-intensity spin class or an hour-long run is more likely to hurt than help. Say no to these 6 foods while you are suffering from menstrual cramps.

You drink too much coffee: Caffeine is a stimulant that may potentially irritate your uterus and increase the cramps. While avoiding caffeine is not proven to decrease menstrual pain, it can be a good idea to avoid caffeine during periods.

You binge on sweets: It can be extremely tempting to reach for that chocolate but it turns out that sometimes it can worsen the symptoms. Sugar can spike your blood sugar levels that can lead to fatigue and bloating and all that put together can worsen your pain.

You do not eat at least three meals in a day: Going without eating anything can lead to acidity and nausea so it is important that you eat small frequent meals during your periods. Eating frequent meals can keep your energy levels consistent and prevent your blood sugar levels from dipping.

You are stressed: You must have observed that stress can trigger an untimely period, but it can also worsen a menstrual cramp. When you are stressed, the stress hormone, cortisol, is released, which also affects the secretion of hormones like estrogen and progesterone that may wreak havoc with your period and intensify menstrual cramps. Here’s your guide to decode menstrual problems.

