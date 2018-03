Menopause marks the end of menstrual cycles. Menopause can be exhausting and leave you feeling hot and unwell frequently throughout the day as your body undergoes changes. Most women tend to reach menopause when they are around 40-50 years of age. These days premature menopause is quite common because of reasons like lifestyle factors like obesity, PCOD, smoking, low BMI that influence the functioning of the ovaries and lead to hormonal changes to induce early menopause. There are could also be medical reasons for menopause. Did you know that a family history of early menopause could lead to premature menopause?

Nutritionist Karishma Chawla of Eat Rite 24×7 shares health tips that will help you go through menopause with minimal discomfort.

Symptoms of menopause

Irregular menstrual cycles

Hot flashes and night sweats

Anxiety and insomnia

Water retention and bloating

Headaches and migraines

Weight gain

From all the symptoms of menopause, the only two which can be controlled are stress and weight gain. By managing these two, you can reduce the negative effects of menopause.

What you must do

1. Regular exercises comprising weight training for increasing metabolism, fat loss, muscle strength, bone density, along with cardiovascular training for better blood circulation, increased stamina and fat loss is beneficial.

2. Meditation and yoga with an emphasis on deep breathing helps manage stress.

3. Good quality protein should be calculated and distributed evenly throughout the day.

4. Complex carbohydrates with adequate fibre help in keeping steady energy levels and fat percentage in check.

5. Intake of calcium-rich foods along with calcium supplements is important.

6. Strong antioxidants such as Vitamins C and E are beneficial.

7. Phytoestrogens may help to reduce menopause symptoms. Have soya beans and flax seeds along with fresh vegetable juices.

