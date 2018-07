Menopause or absence of periods isn’t something to rejoice about, unlike what many people think. In fact, the hormonal changes happening at this period calls for some special attention and care. The dip in estrogen makes a woman vulnerable to various health risks and many uncomfortable physiological changes, which can be difficult to deal with. Needless to say, menopause is also a time when a woman faces a lot of psychological changes too. For some, the transition happens without much difficulty but some might need medical help to deal with this phase. Here are 11 symptoms of menopause that you should be aware of.

Here Dr Duru Shah Director, Gynaecworld Center for Assisted Reproduction & Women’s health, Mumbai tells us how to manage the post-menopause phase to improve a woman’s quality of life and reduce health risks.

1. Hormone replacement therapy or HRT: This kind of therapy is suggested for women who find it difficult to deal with the symptoms of menopause – hot flashes, vaginal dryness, UTIs, low libido, etc. The therapy particularly targets to introduce artificial estrogen in the body through oral supplementation, subcutaneous methods (injections), transdermal procedure or through the vaginal routes. The choice of the medium is considered after taking into consideration the woman’s requirements and health conditions. Here are some FAQs on HRT answered.

For women, who reach menopause naturally, HRT might not be a necessity. But can be sought if she faces too many discomforts and finds it hard dealing with the symptoms. However, for women who reach premature menopause HRT at times becomes a necessity to avoid premature ageing. Of course, there are pros and cons of HRT which are discussed in details with the takers of this therapy. One should keep in mind that in case of premature menopause the benefits of hormone therapy definitely out-weigh the risks. Here is everything you need to know about premature menopause.

2. Vitamin D supplementation: Pre menopause estrogen keeps a woman’s bones healthy and strong. But post menopause when estrogen levels drop it makes women prone to osteoporosis. Apart from calcium supplementation, it is necessary for menopausal women to take vitamin D supplementation too. This helps in better absorption in calcium and keeps her bones strong. This reduces risks of fractures, joint pains, arthritis and osteoporosis. Read to know the link between menopause and joint pains.

3. Giving up vices: Smoking and alcohol are known culprits that increase a woman’s health risks post menopause. During the pre-menopause phase estrogen protects a woman from various risks but post menopause as the hormone hits an all-time low a woman becomes prone to various health risks – cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, different kinds of cancer – smoking and alcohol only increases these risks. Giving up on these vices can help one reduce the risks.

4. Control weight: Piling up kilos isn’t unheard or unseen of in menopausal women, again blame it on estrogen, the hormone responsible for fat distribution throughout the body and disseminating energy during rest or work. But post-menopause, women need to be more cautious about her weight. Being overweight can make one prone to CVD, insulin resistance that increases the risk of type II diabetes and various kinds of cancer including breast cancer. Weight management becomes crucial post menopause. Exercise and balanced diet helps to limit the effects of various menopause-induced physiological problems and reduces long-term health risks too. Here is why being overweight during menopause is dangerous for women.