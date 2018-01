Most of us would like to lie down and take ample rest during periods. But then life is not about having privileges during periods. Whether you like it or not you have to leave your bed and get going to do all your chores. But then there are times when you dread to go to the bed for the fear of staining your bed sheets or your clothes. One of the worst things women have to deal with in the morning is the stains on their clothes and the bed. This is why we are constantly trying to find a position that suits us the best – promises relief from the cramps and prevents leakage. Here is what happens to your body during periods.

Even with years of dealing with periods I still have settle for a sleeping position that ensures I wake up stain free. The night-after period blood stains o your clothes and bed sheets are partial because of heavy flow and partially because of wrong sleeping position. But of late, I discovered that sleeping on the sides do help. However, that isn’t a comfortable position for me as I need to keep my spine straight during sleep. So I spoke to other women I know to understand how they slept and which sleeping position gives them maximum rest and comfort.

‘No matter what position I sleep I still stain. So it really doesn’t matter and pain relief happens only with hot water compression,’ says Neha Duggal, Lawyer, Mumbai. For a woman with the heavy flow, this is one problem. However, when we spoke to Meanal Shah she had a different take, ‘I sleep on my sides as this is the only way I can prevent the blood stains on my bed sheets and clothes. As for the pain, there is very less that I can do.’

There are studies that also suggest that your sleep during periods becomes fragmented. Many women experiences sleep disturbances during their periods. Of course, the hormonal upheavals are to be blamed for the same. However, not being able to sleep in a cosy and comfortable position just adds to the woes. Here are seven interesting facts about the period blood that you should know.

Now, here is one position that can make women feel comfortable during periods – sleeping in the fetal position. This helps the abdominal muscles to relax during cramps and so reduces the pain sensation too. Lying on the sides also ensures that you don’t stain your clothes and bed sheets. If you think that sleeping on your back gives you maximum satisfaction then make sure you have extra padding at your rear to prevent staining. Don’t sleep on your stomach at any point. This puts a pressure on the abdomen and makes you bleed more. A safe and comparatively relaxed sleeping position during periods is lying on your sides.

