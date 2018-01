When it comes to measuring the blood loss during periods, no one can say ‘how much is too much.’ However, we can keep a track of our cycles. I have known way too many women who have been struggling with heavy periods and when in periods they usually tell me, ‘I am losing blood by litres.’ Yes, heavy bleeding makes one feel like that. But heavy bleeding might not always be a sign of concern. Some women bleed more and some might have lighter periods. There are various factors that can affect a woman’s periods and how much blood she sheds during that time of the month – age, physiology, hormones, etc. Here are few facts about the period blood that you should know.

It is difficult to point out how much blood loss is healthy and how much should a woman bleed during her periods. But we know for a fact that heavy bleeding, especially for women who have to change around six to eight pads a day, makes life miserable and unmanageable. I did some research to know how much do we really bleed and how much of blood loss is normal. A study reported in the journal Obstetrics and Gynaecology in 2001 tried to delve into the matter.

The study was done on 53 women over two menstrual cycles and tried to measure the total menstrual fluid volume by collecting haemoglobin extracts from tampons and sanitary napkins. The study was done to determine the total fluid volume at menstruation and the volume of blood loss. Remember, menstruation is not just about blood loss. With blood, there is the uterine lining, mucous, dead cells that come out of the uterus. So, researchers aimed to study how much of blood did women actually lose during periods. Here is what happens to your body when you are one your periods.

After keeping track of the periods of these 53 women over two simultaneous cycles it was seen that despite the period-to-period change in measured total menstrual fluid and menstrual blood loss volumes, there was a significant correlation between total fluid volume and blood loss. This means even though a woman might face changes in two consecutive periods but the ratio of total fluid loss and blood loss remains the same.

The study concluded that women who experienced moderate to heavy blood loss during her periods had recorded less than 60 ml of total fluid loss of which blood compromised of 48 percent of the total volume. For women who experienced heavy blood loss recorded 100 ml or total fluid loss of which blood compromised of 50 percent of the total volume.

So, the study clearly stated that for women with moderate bleeding a loss of 60 ml of fluid was recorded, for those who were on the heavily moderate side it was around 60 to 100 ml and for those who bleed excessively recorded a fluid loss of 100 ml or more.

When should you worry about excessive periods?

Practically, it is impossible for you to find out if you are bleeding 100 ml during your periods. But if you are changing around six to eight pads a day you might be bleeding heavily. In general, you should not lose your sleep over it. But if heavy bleeding is coupled with unbearable menstrual cramps, it could be a sign of PCOS, pelvic inflammation, fibroids or other medical condition. If you think that you are bleeding more than just 100 ml during your entire period and pains are throwing your life out of the track, get help from an expert.

Image source: Shutterstock

Reference:

1: Fraser IS, Warner P, Marantos PA. Estimating menstrual blood loss in women with normal and excessive menstrual fluid volume. Obstet Gynecol. 2001 Nov;98(5 Pt 1):806-14. PubMed PMID: 11704173.