There could be a lot of reasons for vaginal itching and one of the commonest reason is a bacterial or fungal infection. Prescribed ointments and gels are often thought to be beneficial in treating such infections however, there are a lot of home remedies that can also help to deal with this problem. Garlic the most common kitchen ingredient, according to studies is thought to be an effective remedy for vaginal itching. In fact, it is touted as a candida killer which means it is most effective in treating bacterial infections and yeast infections that can lead to itching in the area. Since there are limited lab studies that deal with garlic’s efficacy to treat vaginal itching some experts argue that garlic might not be an ideal home remedy to treat vaginal itching. Here are some health benefits of garlic you need to know.

A study published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents Chemotherapy in 2005 showed that extracts of garlic were effective in treating a kind of yeast infection called candida albicans. It was seen that 3 to 5 mg of garlic had an effect on the pathogens of yeast after 48 hours. So the study concluded that garlic could effectively reduce the severity of the infection and the symptoms induced — like vaginal itching, dryness etc. Here are eight causes of vaginal dryness that you should know.

How to use garlic for vaginal itching

One way to used garlic to treat vaginal itching is by increasing your intake through your diet. Try and use it more often to season your curries and dals. Alternatively, you can also chew three to four cloves in a day to limit the spread of the infection and the subsequent vaginal itching. However, don’t expect things to turn into your favour instantly. It might take about two days to experience the results. so, if you are experiencing too much of itching then probably it is better to go to a doctor for immediate relief.

Should you take garlic

Some people don’t like the pungent aftertaste of garlic and for some, the bad breath that it leaves could be troubling. However, if you would like to use garlic for the said purpose then use it accordingly — eating two to three cloves a day, not more than that. If you exceed it, it might lead to flatulence and acidity. However, if bad breath is your concern you can use a mouthwash after chewing garlic and keep the vaginal itching at bay.

Reference:

Shuford, J. A., Steckelberg, J. M., & Patel, R. (2005). Effects of Fresh Garlic Extract on Candida albicans Biofilms. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, 49(1), 473. http://doi.org/10.1128/AAC.49.1.473.2005

Image source: Shutterstock