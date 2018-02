Women today have a lot of responsibilities on their shoulders than those from the previous generations. It is not only about the work-life balance anymore, they also have a tremendous pressure to be healthy; keep fit and be abreast with matters of nutrition and diet. After all the food choices she makes have an impact on her family and her own health. While most women do a tremendous job in ensuring that her family eats healthy and stay fit, she often forgets herself in the bargain. They neglect their dietary needs and this makes them prone to fatigue and tiredness too.

It is crucial that a woman pays attention to her dietary needs as well. Women who eat healthy right from her adolescent days have lesser chances of facing pregnancy complications in the future and have a smooth breastfeeding experience. A balanced diet goes a long way to reduce PMS symptoms, develop strong bones, build immunity and help to deal with symptoms of menopause better.

For women who are always on the go, food is their last priority, homemakers are no different. But this will do them no good. So Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, suggests some healthy diet tips that every woman should follow so that they can at least get to have a balanced diet and stay healthy to take on the challenges of life.

Here are some tips, for a working woman to stay healthy and fit:

Don’t skip breakfast: No matter how much you are in rush make it a point to have your breakfast on time. Skipping breakfast is the biggest sin to health. A good healthy breakfast, starting with fruits will always help in keeping oneself energetic all day. In fact, when you skip breakfast that is when cravings get the better of you and you turn to calorie dense foods to suppress hunger and satisfy your cravings. This leads to just excess calorie consumption and does little towards adding nutritional value.

Have homemade lunch: It is mandatory for working women to carry lunch from home and avoid outside food, home prepared food is always healthy, and without getting bored by a monotonous food every day, lunch can be cooked differently by adding enough proteins and vitamins to it. Preparing a lunch for yourself might sound a little tiresome, but once you get into a habit of cooking for yourself, you will realise it doesn’t need much to cook a healthy meal. You don’t need to prepare a buffet.

Have enough water: The importance of water cannot be stated enough. No matter whether you are a homemaker or a working woman it is necessary to keep yourself hydrated all the time. If you are going to stay outdoors for most of your time ensure that you carry a bottle of water with you, as dehydration can make you tired and exhausted.

Avoid processed food: Drinks and processed foods are always a no-no. Foods like sugary snacks, extra salted cookies and which contains white flour and added preservatives are the antecedents to lifestyle diseases. For women who have to face hormonal upheavals, it is better to stick to a healthy diet and make the right food choices. Bad food choices and hormonal changes make the perfect combination of various crises during menopause.

Image source: Shutterstock