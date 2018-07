The first thing that comes to our mind when we talk about periods is – period cramps. Yes, they are awful and some women find it difficult to deal with them. They make you go off track from your schedule and have the capacity to keep you confined indoor during those days. All we focus on during periods is how to get rid of the pains and save our bed sheets and couches from getting stained. While we are thinking all this our brain is behaving in a particular manner due to the hormonal changes during periods. The grumpiness, anger outbursts and loathing that happens is due to these hormonal changes. Here is what happens to your body when on periods.

What happens during menstruation or periods

The entire concept of periods was designed to get a woman pregnant (nature doesn’t want to know whether you like it or not, it does its job every month like a boss). Reviving lessons in biology: during periods a woman’s uterus contracts to shed the internal uterine lining, along with blood and tissues for around three to five days. You can say your uterus is on a cleaning spree during this time of the month. While this happens, the female reproductive hormones – estrogen and progesterone hit an all-time low. It is during the end of your period that the levels rise up and the vaginal bleeding stops gradually. Once the levels are up your period stops and those cramps, migraines and uneasiness ceases to bother you. Here are few reasons for painful periods that all mothers should know.

Periods and the female brain

As the levels of estrogen, progesterone and testosterone (yes, that’s right. The ovaries do secrete some amount of male hormones too) comes to a low it has an impact on the female brain. This is why people associate periods with mood swings. Estrogen levels are closely linked with a woman’s emotional well-being and affect those parts of the brain that control emotions. Higher the levels better is her emotional well-being. This is why low estrogen levels during the periods make a woman feel sad and dejected.

The positivity and enthusiasm one experiences right after periods is not because she is not soaking pads anymore but because estrogen levels rise up again which suppresses the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol.

Now, the effect of estrogen on the female brain is very compelling. A study found that when there is an increase in estrogen it improves the brain activity in women by 25 per cent, precisely in the hippocampus, the area associated with short-term memory and decision-making. The surge in the hormone levels is what helps a woman think rationally, be more empathic and restrain from taking any kind of impulsive decision. However, one can expect anger outbursts, impulsive or irrational behaviour during the beginning of the cycle when estrogen is low (that is the start of the period). Why we are not surprised that women are called moody-beings by men.

Another study concluded that whether or not a woman is an impulsive decision-maker depends on what stage of the cycle she’s in and her estrogen levels. Higher the estrogen levels, the less impulsive a woman is likely to be. So, girls, it is okay to be angry, moody and irrational during your periods. Believe us it is not you but your hormones and your behaviour during that time of the month is also very inherent of you.

So, next time you want to gorge on extra cheese pizzas, chocolates and chips know that this irrational behaviour will not last long. But if you are in a really bad mood with low estrogen making you grumpy as ever we suggest sitting with a placard that reads: Low on estrogen, approach at your own risk (we are kidding).

Survival tip

To counter the effects of low estrogen and mood swings, try yoga, meditation or sleep for eight hours at night, all of which has a positive effect on the brain and helps to deal with the mood swings better.

