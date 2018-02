For some women, periods can make her averse to foods but for others, it can be a time when food cravings get the better of her. There is a lot happening during periods. As the estrogen and progesterone levels drop, mood swings set in followed by other period-niggles. There is also a slight change in the blood sugar levels that are supposed to be responsible for cravings and an increase in appetite. Probably this is a reason why many of us want to hog on cheeseburgers, chips or eat a bar of chocolate in one go. Here is what happens to your body when you are on your periods.

However, these foods that we crave for usually are high in carbohydrate and sugar. So, they do pep up the mood and provide with instant energy when they break down inside the body, but this energy rush is short lived. Soon, you feel more hungry and fatigued too. This is why it is necessary to include some protein-rich food in the diet during periods. Proteins make it easier to deal with fluctuating blood sugar levels as it helps in slow absorption of glucose in the body. Fibre also has a similar effect. That is why eating protein and fibre helps to keep the blood sugar level in check and provides constant energy to a menstruating woman. Here are few foods that you should be eating during your periods.

When the body has to go through the strains of putting up with the churning of the uterine lining with those intolerable cramps and aches, it is only natural that you eat right so that your energy levels don’t falter. Instead of giving into the cravings try to plan your diet in a way so that you can have some protein in some form or the other. Snacking on a chicken breast sandwich, soya chunks, boiled eggs or an egg sandwich, a glass of milk or cheese can help one get some protein to fight fatigue during menstruation. In fact, adding fibre in for of fruits, vegetables or whole grains also helps. Remember protein breaks down slowly and helps to regulate the blood sugar levels and fibre adds bulk to the waste in the digestive system. So, both protein and fibre help to keep you full and so gives you energy slowly and steadily. Unlike the high-carb, high-sugar foods that can lead to a sugar crash soon. Here are some interesting facts about the period blood that you should know.

So, to be energetic throughout your periods and to get going with your regular chores eat right and don’t forget to treat yourself to some high-protein foods.

Image source: Shutterstock