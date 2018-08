It is very likely that you suffer from some of these conditions. © Shutterstock

Some common problems that women face with regards to their reproductive health are irregular periods, menstrual pain, premenstrual pain, acne, anaemia and many more. To prevent, treat or manage these conditions, allopathic medicines and treatment, as well as Ayurveda and natural remedies, are recommended. Some of the common diseases that affect the reproductive system in women are:

1. Leucorrhoea- Excessive vaginal white discharge with symptoms like itching burning sensation and pain followed by body ache and tiredness is leucorrhea. Some of the causes include unprotected sexual contact, lack of nutrients, poor hygiene, injuries to the cervix or any of the tissues in the reproductive system during pregnancy, urinary tract infection, bacteria or fungal infections, irritation due to contraceptives that are inserted into the vagina, irritation due to external contraceptive used by either partners, diabetes or anemia.

2. Dysmenorrhea- The term dysmenorrhea refers to painful menstruation. Dysmenorrhea is a cramp-like pain in the lower abdomen that radiates to upper abdomen, waist and thighs and is sometimes accompanied by systemic symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache and dizziness. Dysmenorrhea could be caused due to adenomyosis, endometriosis, fibroids and ovarian tumours.

3. Amenorrhea– The main indication of amenorrhoea is that you don’t have menstrual periods. Depending on the cause of amenorrhoea, you might experience other signs or symptoms along with the absence of periods, such as milky nipple discharge, hair loss, headache, vision changes, excess facial hair. Consult your doctor if you’ve missed at least three menstrual periods in a row, or if you’ve never had a menstrual period and you’re age 16 or older. Excess weight, stress, contraception, PCOS, hormonal problems are some of the causes.

4. PCOS- Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common endocrine system disorder among women of reproductive age. Most women with PCOS have many small cysts on their ovaries. Hence, it is called polycystic ovarian syndrome. The cysts are not harmful but lead to hormone imbalances. One hormone change triggers another, which changes another forming a vicious cycle. The incidence of PCOS appears to be rising in India day by day. It is seen in as many as 5% to 10% of women in their reproductive age. It could be hereditary. Also, a family history of diabetes could put you at an increased risk of PCOS.