Winter and the dry months often worsen breathing difficulties in people suffering from respiratory illnesses. The dry air irritates the airways of asthma, COPD and bronchitis patients and causes wheezing, breathlessness and coughing. To keep your lungs in a good condition, it is important to nourish yourself the right way. Professor Adrian Kennedy is the Founder of Lifetime Wellness Rx International Limited, (an Apollo Hospitals Group Initiative). Here he recommends five important diet tips to keep your lungs in the pink of health.

1. Eat fresh fruit and vegetables

Ensure you get your daily dose of micronutrients from fresh fruit and veggies. “Fresh fruits and uncooked vegetables are a prime source of vitamins and antioxidants such as vitamin A,C and E, which strengthen the immune system, combat infection and minimise inflammation,” says Professor Adrian Kennedy. If you are wondering what to eat, chose from fresh berries, cherries, citrus fruits, carrots, tomatoes, bell peppers, radish, broccoli, leafy vegetables, ginger, garlic, onions mustard etc. Follow these tips to prevent respiratory infections.

2. Drink warm fluids

Indulge in warm, comforting drinks throughout the day to keep yourself hydrated from within. Hydration is important from the point of view of replacing fluid losses from fever, respiratory tract evaporation and reducing the thickness of mucus. Professor Kennedy recommends that you include herbal teas, soups, etc. to soothe the pain and to loosen the mucus build-up. “Green and black teas are better than tea with milk and sugar. Teas also promote hydration and urination, and flushing the body of toxins,” he says. The professor also recommends having soups that are protein rich with lentils, tofu, fish and chicken.

3. Have omega 3 and healthy fats

Nature didn’t create all fats equally. While animal fats and hydrogenated vegetable fats can cause a lot of harm, healthy fats like olive oil, clarified butter and avocados should be had in moderation. “Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, herring, trout, sardines, etc. are rich sources of omega 3 fatty acids associated with heart health and brain function. Omega 3 is also available from walnuts, and is known to be helpful in bronchial asthma. Avoid other fats by using low fat cooking methods such as boiling, broiling, baking etc.,” he says. Read to know the common risk factors for COPD

4. Have yoghurt

A little probiotic support is what you need to give a boost to your respiratory health. Yoghurt is a healthy, fermented food that contains protein and calcium. “It is probiotic, meaning that it contains helpful bacteria that reduce respiratory infections, and reduce the severity of colds,” says Professor Kennedy.

5. Avoid problem foods

What exactly are problem foods? Anything that is fried, fatty (unhealthy fats), high fat cheese, whole milk, refine carbohydrates, white bread, sugar and sweets, food additives, pickles, wine, shrimps and dried food can aggravate respiratory symptoms and make breathing laboured. Professor says, “All these have been known to trigger the asthma response.”

