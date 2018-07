Do not be in a state of shock if you walk in a hospital for an annual check up and get diagnosed with Hepatitis B and C (liver disorders) all of a sudden with absolutely no history of infection. If you are a frequent visitor to beauty parlours or tattoo salons, you definitely need to watch out your health. Reason, the doctors are seeing a large number of patients contracting Hepatitis B and C due to unhygienic exposure to improperly sterilised tattoo needles and unchanged containers used in foot spas and fish pedicures.

Women should be more careful as they are at a higher risk of contracting Hepatitis B and C while enjoying manicure or pedicure. These viruses pass on through blood. While Hepatitis B virus is 50 to 100 times more severe than HIV, Hepatitis C is 10 times more fatal, say doctors.

Making the situation worst, it has been found that contraction of these infections via beauty parlours and tattoo salons are initially asymptomatic. However, they wait in the body as long as 25 years and kills your liver. This means you may not even know if you have contracted the virus and after more than two decades your liver will show signs of giving up. As per the data obtained from Bengaluru based Sakra World Hospital, around 20% of adult patients with chronic Hepatitis have contracted the infection from improperly sterilised instruments used for manicure, pedicure and inking.

How do you contract the infection?

Getting inked is so cool and who doesn’t want prim and proper, well maintained feet? However, going beyond these fancies, you need to know how tattoos, manicure and pedicure bring in Hepatitis B and C virus to your body.

Tattoos are potent contributors to transmitting Hepatitis B and C and all you need to blame for the same is infected equipment, which, in this case, is the needle. However, contraction may also happen through the ink used for tattooing, even if a tattoo artist uses sterilised needles on you. Everytime he uses a common ink bottle and dips the needle used on several customers into it, there are chances for the ink to get infected as well. Generally, our tattoo salons use the same ink bottle.

When you get inked the needle pricks deep into your dermis, the layer under your skin surface and you bleed and the same needle is dipped in the ink bottle for the second round of pricking. In case you are infected, the infection may get contracted to another customer if the tattoo artist uses the same needle or the common ink on him/her.

A manicure, pedicure or fish spa have similar roles in spreading Hepatitis. In case you bleed in the process and you are infected and the same containers and instruments are used on another customer, she will have high chances of contracting the virus.

How do you prevent it?

Here are a few tips that will help you prevent contracting Hepatitis in a beauty parlour or tattoo salon.

When you visit a beauty parlour or a tattoo salon, make sure it is as clean as your doctor’s chamber. Hygiene is a must.

Before you start inking or your foot spa, make sure you inspect the tools and then use them. Check if the needles are new, sterilised and sealed, that is mandatory.

The ink bottle in use should be a smaller one and for one-time use only. Make sure anything that is used on your skin is not reused. Also, your tattoo artist must wear gloves.

Ask if the tattoo artists or salon workers have undergone a proper hygiene training and if they are educated about how Hepatitis and other blood borne infection are transmitted.

These few measures will help you overcome the risk of transmission of Hepatitis, keeping your fashion quotient intact.

