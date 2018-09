Do you feel a burning sensation in your mouth? No, we are not talking about the sensation you feel after having spicy food but predominately about a sweltering sensation, like that of having eaten something enormously hot. It is called as the burning mouth syndrome.

It is a condition where a person may get a feeling as though they have been fed something straight from the fire. This does not occur because of the consumption of highly spiced food. “It puts the sufferers in an atrocious condition as they experience a sweltering sensation of having drank or eaten something enormously hot. It brings a tremor in the tongue, roof, gums and the throat and can affect anyone and anytime,” said Dr Karishma Jaradi, Aesthetic Dentist, Dentzz Dental Care Centres.

Top 7 causes of burning mouth syndrome:

 Dental Hygiene: Dental hygiene is of utmost priority and must always be in check. Mouth ulcers, and other such conditions could also play as triggers. And so, it is very important to maintain oral hygiene so as to avoid facing severity in the long run.

 Deficiencies: High intake of nutrition will keep you away from such awful conditions. Deficiency of vitamins and minerals like iron can definitely escalate your likelihood of experiencing burning mouth.

 Health concerns: People suffering from diabetes and thyroid are very susceptible to mouth burning sensation.

 Hypersensitivity: There are many individuals who may have allergies of some food substance and if unaware of it may contract burning sensation.

 Hormonal Imbalance: Many individuals go through extreme hormonal imbalances and women most commonly face menopausal imbalance which affects the saliva generation in the mouth. This has an immediate effect on your

mouth.

 Intake of certain medicines and treatment: Treatments like radiation and chemo therapy causes burning sensation. And a few medications also causes the same. Hence its very essential to consult the doctor before taking the pills.

 Oral Irritants: Mouthwashes sometimes do not go very well with few people.