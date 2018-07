“Feet, what do I need you for when I have wings to fly?”, said Frida Kahlo, the famous Mexican artist. I guess she was too drowned in the world of her own creation as in reality, my friend, you won’t have wings and your feet are all you need to treasure. Diabetic foot ulcers are a major concern for your feet with 15% of diabetic patients suffering from the condition, show studies. Not just painful sores, they also increase the risk of lower extremity amputation among patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Neuropathic (nerve) and vascular (blood vessel) complications of diabetes are to be predominantly blamed for diabetic foot ulcers. Your feet might just get numb and you won’t notice a cut or any other injury in feet as you won’t be able to feel them, thanks to nerve damage or peripheral neuropathy that diabetes can bring in. Inadequate blood flow to your feet due to vascular complications can lead to ulceration. Also, wound healing procedure gets damaged.

Healing diabetic foot ulcers the nature’s way

Who wants to go for amputation when there are natural remedies to heal a condition? Here is a list of nature’s elements that can help you save your dear feet.

Caffeine: Stimulating the central nervous system and enhancing blood flow and pressure, caffeine makes sure that blood reaches your feet and enables the infection-fighting compounds safeguard your body from diabetic foot ulcers. These foot ulcers become ugly among diabetic patients mainly because blood cannot reach the extremity of your foot, which caffeine tactfully deals with.

Aloe Vera: In case you are fond of gardening, make sure you start growing Aloe Vera. Not just making your skin glow or reducing your hair fall, Aloe Vera is a wonder healer for diabetes foot ulcer, thanks to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic nature of its gel. The gel’s antimicrobial property helps in throwing out the diabetic foot infection along with curbing pain and discomfort.

Psyllium: This herb can regulate insulin and glucose levels in blood, hence, are widely recommended for those suffering from diabetes. It is a natural remedy that helps in reducing several side effects of diabetes, thereby bringing down chances of developing diabetic foot ulcers.

Honey: Found in most of our kitchen cabinets, honey is a great remedy for diabetic foot conditions due to its antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In case you are suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, applying honey can arm your feet with immuno-protective elements that can save them from further spread of infection.

