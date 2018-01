Diabetes can affect every part of the body, including the skin. As many as 1/3rd of people with diabetes have a skin disorder at some time in their lives. There is a connection between diabetes and skin diseases: when sugar is high, the body loses fluid, causing the skin to become drier. High sugar makes the skin dry as it turns the water in the body into urine to remove the excess sugar from the blood. Apart from this if one is suffering from diabetic neuropathy where the nerves in the legs and feet go numb, this makes the skin in the limbs go dry. Here are few skin care rules people with diabetes should follow.

Come winters and skin problems become bothersome for diabetics. From lowered humidity outdoors to heaters in the home, the air becomes dry which robs the moisturiser of your skin making it dry and flaky. ‘People with diabetes need to maintain proper skin care routine during winter to avoid dry skin and its complications. Dry skin can become red and sore and can crack and peel. Germs can enter through the cracks of your skin and cause an infection. Dry skin usually is itchy, and scratching can lead to breaks in the skin and infection. Most skin conditions can be prevented or easily treated if caught early,’ says Dr Pradeep Gadge, Consultant Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Center, Mumbai. Here are simple lifestyle changes that every diabetic should adopt this winter.

Dry skin for diabetics can spell a lot of troubles. It means you could get injured more easily, be more likely to get an infection, and take longer to heal.

Here are few skin care tips to follow during winters to avoid dry skin for diabetics:

Use lip balm to prevent chapped lips

Keep your sugar levels in check, especially during winters. People with high glucose levels tend to have dry skin.

Avoid very hot baths and showers. If your skin is dry, don’t use bubble baths. Moisturizing soaps may help. Afterward, use a good skin lotion, but don’t put lotions between your toes. The extra moisture there can encourage fungus to grow.

Scratching dry or itchy skin can open it up and allow the infection to set in. Moisturize your skin to prevent chapping, especially in cold or windy weather.

Treat cuts right away. Wash minor cuts with soap and water. Only use an antibiotic cream or ointment if your doctor says so. Cover minor cuts with sterile gauze. See a doctor right away if you get a major cut, burn, or infection.

To protect your skin from the cold or wind, cover your ears and face, including your nose, and wear a hat. Also, wear warm gloves and shoes or boots.

Check your feet daily as feet are particularly vulnerable because nerve-damage may cause numbness so that it’s easy to miss blisters, splinters, or small cuts.

Drink plenty of fluids like lime water (without sugar), buttermilk, but not soft drinks and coconut water. All of these help to keep your skin soft and supple.

Image source: Shutterstock