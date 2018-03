A lot of us, especially those with diabetes, high blood pressure and other health problems have this question: which cooking oil should I use? Indian food relies heavily on oils. Sunflower oil, coconut oil, groundnut oil, mustard oil are some of the most traditional cooking oils most of us have grown up eating. There are some oils that have recently become popular in India – olive oil, canola oil, corn oil etc. But which oil should we use? Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar answers your questions on cooking oils.

1. How is cooking with traditional oils and ghee beneficial for diabetics?

Cooking in traditional oils is a marker that you are eating more traditional and time-tested meals. It is well known that the main challenge with diabetes is unregulated blood sugars. Meals that are adequate in ghee and oils, the ones that are not shy of calories or essential fatty acids, are low in glycemic index and have a beneficial effect on the blood sugars. They also help in fat loss and prevent skin pigmentation.

2. I belong to north India but I am staying in the south or vice versa. Which oil to use?

Depends on what you are cooking. If you are cooking a regional recipe use the regional oil and if you are making a traditional dish, use the one you grew up eating.

3. I live outside India, what are my choices?

First of all, your health food stores are now full of ghee or clarified butter and really, Indians abroad are in a way spoilt for choice. So you can pick up cold-pressed groundnut oil, sesame oil (when winters are harsh), coconut oil, mustard oil – based on what region of India you belong to.

4. Is cashew okay for high BP patients?

Yes, it is. Its rich in minerals that help dilate the blood vessels, making circulation easier and BP more stable.

