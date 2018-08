There a lot of telltale signs of type 2 diabetes that you can ignore because of your lifestyle and haywire patterns, which can only come to the light after a medical checkup. Blurred vision, fatigue, thirst and weight loss are some of the most common symptoms, but what about urination?

Yes, you do urinate at different times of the day, but are you going to the toilet at night more regularly these days? If yes, then you might want to consult your doctor for a thorough checkup. Noticing these signs don’t necessarily mean that you have diabetes but consulting your general physician to make sure will not harm.

Normally, body tends to produce less urine at night time and that leads you to have a normal sleep of 6-8 hours, but there are different reasons for people to wake up at night to go to the loo. Drinking fluid in the evening, or caffeine and alcohol after dinner can lead to the problem. Infection in the bladder, high blood calcium level and certain medicines can also be the cause for your symptom.

You can get your condition checked from a GP with a blood or urine test that gives out the result in 2 days. And if you are diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, then read this (4 stages a person goes through when diagnosed with diabetes)

Image source: Shutterstock