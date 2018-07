Since time immemorial we have been told about the medicinal and therapeutic benefits of tulsi or holy basil. Tulsi has been touted as a wonder herb which has healing properties and also helps to keep various types of infection at bay. It is revered for its medicinal uses too. When it comes to health and well-being most of its uses have been restricted to fighting infections, healing wounds and boosting immunity. But the little green leaves also have the power to keep your blood sugar levels in control and lipid profile in check. There are studies that show tulsi can be beneficial for diabetics, especially for people suffering from type II diabetes or metabolic syndrome. Here are 10 other home remedies that can help to keep diabetes in check.

What the studies say

Of the many studies done to prove the efficacy of tulsi on diabetes one of them showed that having tulsi regularly (yes, you can chew the leaves if you want) can help lower fasting and postprandial blood sugar levels. It also has a lowering effect on the HbA1c reading, which is the average blood sugar reading taken over three months. Here is why glycemic pentad is a better way to keep a tab on diabetes.

Another 12-week study of type II diabetes patients reported improvement in both blood glucose and HbAc1 levels when 300 mg of tulsi leaf extract was administered along with the antidiabetic drug glibenclamide, compared to those who took the drug treatment alone. Similarly, a controlled trial of patients with diabetes found that consumption of 2 gm of tulsi powdered leaves, either alone or combined with curry leaves, led to significant improvement in blood sugars after two weeks.

In a further 12-week randomized trial in diabetic patients, 2 g of tulsi leaf extract alone or combined with neem leaf extract produced marked reduction in diabetic symptoms with the greatest effect noted for the combination.

These studies concluded that tulsi alone might not be of any help but when combined with drug therapy or other herbs or leaves can show effective results in reducing symptoms of diabetes. Tulsi can be used as an adjunct therapy in diabetes management. While the studies say that it is the leaf extract or the powder that gives maximum benefit, you can also have the leaves raw. Here are four reasons why a diabetic should keep a glucometer handy.

According to Dr N K Sharma, naturopath, “Tulsi leaves are packed with antioxidants that produce eugenol, methyl eugenol and caryophyllene, collectively these compounds help the pancreatic cells (to function properly and increase sensitivity to insulin. This helps to regulate blood sugar levels and keep them in check. Another added advantage is that the antioxidants present in the leaves help beat the ill effects of oxidative stress, which is a major contributor of metabolic diseases and diabetes.”

How to use tulsi

You can get tulsi leaf extracts or tulsi powder from Ayurvedic stores. However, in case you don’t get them you can chew raw tulsi leaves to reap its benefits. Consume two to three whole tulsi leaves or about one tablespoon full of its juice on an empty stomach to lower the blood sugar levels and keep cholesterol in check.

Reference:

Jamshidi, N., & Cohen, M. M. (2017). The Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Tulsi in Humans: A Systematic Review of the Literature. Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine : eCAM, 2017, 9217567. http://doi.org/10.1155/2017/9217567

Image source: Shutterstock