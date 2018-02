Diabetes and obesity are considered to be closely linked with each other. To manage both these conditions it is really important that you pay attention to your diet and be very watchful of the calories you consume. The only thing that stops us from doing so is our addiction and dependence on junk food. To keep diabetes and its complications at bay one need to be very strict with diet and ensure a steady weight loss. One way to do it is eating more home cooked foods than dining out. Here Dr Pradeep Gadge, a leading Diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai says why diabetics should prefer home cooked food over restaurant food. Did you know that raw mango leaves can help to control blood sugar levels?

‘Dining out on weekends and partying late nights have become a trend nowadays and Indians are known to indulge in such habits aping the west. The problem here is unlike home cooked food, the options you get at a restaurant or joints are not healthy. They are usually the forbidden foods like fast food and junk food which are high in calories and less in micronutrients. Dining out is also means accompanying food with sugary fizzy drinks which increases sugar levels unnecessarily. All these may increase the risk of diabetes in a pre-diabetic and make one’s sugar levels go haywire if they are already suffering from diabetes,’ says Dr Gadge. Here are few home remedies for diabetes that actually work.

On the other hand, home-cooked meals are likely to be healthier. They are rich in fibres, micronutrients which are essential components of a balanced diet. There is always less chance of food contamination with home cooked food if you follow proper hygienic practices. However, it is not possible for every person who suffers from diabetes to stop eating out. Here Dr Gadge offers some tips for them to follow while eating at a restaurant:

Choose the right carbs: Carbohydrates have a big impact on your blood sugar levels—more so than fats and proteins—so you need to be smart about what types of carbs you eat. Limit refined carbohydrates like white bread, pasta, and rice, as well as soda, candy, packaged meals, and snack foods. Focus on high-fibre complex carbohydrates — also known as slow-releasing carbohydrates. They are digested slowly, thus preventing your body from producing too much insulin. Choose foods like whole grains, green vegetables, corn, sweet potatoes, etc. Know if a high-protein diet is good for diabetics.

Chew your food properly: Reduce your cravings for sweets by slowly reducing the sugar in your diet a little at a time to give your taste buds time to adjust. Another trick that you can play with your taste buds is by chewing your foods properly so that your reach satiety and don’t crave for the desserts too soon.

Eat sweets wisely: Eat sweets with a meal, rather than as a stand-alone snack. However, remember eating sweets with a meal adds extra carbohydrates so cut back on the other carbohydrate-heavy foods at the same meal.

Opt for some healthy fats: Add some healthy fat to your dessert. Think healthy fats, such as peanut butter, ricotta cheese, yogurt, or nuts. Healthy fat slows down the digestive process, meaning blood sugar levels don’t spike as quickly. The safest fats are unsaturated fats, which come from fish and plant sources such as olive oil, nuts, and avocados. Omega-3 fatty acids fight inflammation and support brain and heart health.

Say no to aerated beverages: Reduce intake of soft drinks, soda and juice as they are just sugar and calories that will damage your health and do no good to you. For the same reason, avoid processed or packaged foods like canned soups, frozen dinners, or low-fat meals that often contain hidden sugar.

