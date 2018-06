Diabetes is a tricky condition to deal with as you may never know when your sugar levels might go for a toss and how. The condition essentially makes either your sugar levels go higher beyond the normal range (hyperglycemia) or dip too low (hypoglycemia). In an average, the fasting blood glucose level should be between 70 – 100 mg/dl and postprandial blood glucose level should be around or within 140 mg/dl. Read to know what should be your normal blood glucose reading.

The earnest efforts taken by all diabetics to manage the condition by adapting to healthier diet practices and trying to shed some weight is done to ensure that they stay within the required range. But the irony is that even the slightest changes in the blood glucose levels can make one sick and lead to dire complications. At times, these fluctuations can also be life-threatening, especially if the readings are too high or too low. Since there are no visible signs or symptoms which could physically indicate a change in your blood glucose levels, so it becomes necessary for a diabetic to keep a tab on it and what better way to do it other than using a glucometer. Here is why every doctor should keep a glucometer at his clinic.

This device comes in handy, at an affordable price (you can choose from the various brands present in the market) and is effective in managing diabetes. Here Dr Pradeep Gadge, a leading diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai tells us why every diabetic should keep a glucometer handy.

1. Keeping a tab on your blood sugar level is one of the best ways to understand your condition better and know how different foods, medications, and activities affect your condition. Keeping track of your blood glucose can help you and your doctor makes a plan to manage this condition. Do you know about diabetic pentad?

2. Self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) is recognized as an integral part of intensive therapy for all forms of diabetes. This helps patients with diabetes to detect high or low blood glucose levels, thereby facilitating treatment adjustments to achieve long-term better glucose control. Read to know why an expert feels that diabetic self-management education is necessary.

3. One of the best things about glucometers is that they can help you understand your body better and help you plan better. You will know how to plan your future as this device gives you the idea how the blood sugar fluctuates in certain situations, time of the day and what triggers the same.

4. These days there are trend screen views that feature graphs of the current, past and projected future glucose levels. This makes it easy to understand how certain lifestyle choices can impact your sugar levels.

So, if you are diabetic or anyone in the family is suffering from the condition you know why you need to invest in one asap.

Image source: Shutterstock