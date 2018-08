WHO claims that 1.6 million deaths in the world is directly attributed to diabetes and by the year 2030, diabetes mellitus will be the 7th largest killer. And we are sure that you know what diabetes is. For the uninitiated, in simple words, it’s a metabolic disease due to the high blood glucose levels in your body. And when left untreated, it poses threat to your heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves. You might be going for regular visits to the doctor and seeing your blood sugar levels spike up every time, but here’s your chance to work on it sitting at home. How? Use neem leaves!

Neem leaves are loaded with flavonoids, triterpenoid, anti-viral compounds and glycosides, which are considered to be great at managing blood sugar levels and ensuring that your glucose levels do not surge.

Yes, neem is a household name when it comes to natural remedies for a of diseases in India. And talking of diabetes and neem, the Indian Journal of Physiology and Pharmacology published a study that neem may prove helpful in preventing or delaying the onset of the disease.

In other journal Studies on Ethno-Medicine, neem leaf powder was found to control diabetic symptoms on non-insulin dependent male diabetics too. However, there are more studies that need to be done to validate the evidence that neem can lower the blood sugar levels.

For different usages of the leaves, you can have neem juice daily, or if making a juice is a task, you can directly chew into some neem leaves. However, overeating neem leaves may have hypoglycaemic effect, so consult your doctor for correct dosage.

How to make neem leaves water

Soak about 20 neem leaves in half litre water and put on put it on burner for 5 minutes.

As you notice that leaves are becoming softer and water colour is changing into green, rinsing and store the water in a container. Drink it twice a day or as directed by your doc.