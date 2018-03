Insulin resistance is a condition where there are high levels of insulin circulating in the body. The pancreas secretes insulin, which helps in the dissemination of glucose when the carbohydrate in the food breaks down. But when a person suffers from insulin resistance the cells throughout the body are unable to use insulin effectively and so the amount of glucose in the blood remains raised. Read to know if diabetics can eat eggs.

It is not clear why some people suffer from insulin resistance and some don’t. However, elevated insulin levels can make your blood glucose rise. Even if your blood sugar is not high enough for you to be considered as a diabetic it can make you prone to prediabetes. Now prediabetes is a phase where your sugar levels remain high enough which can lead to diabetes in future. Prediabetes is also a characteristic of metabolic syndrome the classical signs of which are obesity, high blood pressure, high blood sugar level and high triglyceride. Here is everything you need to know about diabetes and PCOS.

However, there aren’t any visible signs of insulin resistance that could make you aware if you are in a prediabetic state. This is why type 2 diabetes is diagnosed in a person when the condition is severe (fasting more than 100 mg/dL and postprandial more than 140 mg/dL). This usually comes to notice when a person goes for a routine blood test or is asked by the doctor to go for one due to some other illness or diagnosis. Here are 10 signs of diabetes that you cannot miss.

One can never know if he/she is suffering from insulin resistance that could lead to diabetes and its consequences. But there are some signs that could be indicative of the same, here are a few of them:

excessive thirst or hunger

hungry even after a meal

increased urination

tingling sensations in your hands or feet

fatigue

One might just pass off these symptoms casually. But if you feel any of the above without any rhyme or reason there are high chances that you might be suffering from insulin resistance. One way to counter this is by making a small change in your diet before you become dependent on medications – eat more fibre rich foods. ‘Fibre in your food helps to absorb the sugar after the breakdown of the carbohydrates and evenly distributes sugar throughout the body. Fibre-rich foods also relaxes the gut and helps to sensitise the cells towards insulin,’ says Dhvani Shah, naturopath and sports medicine expert, Mumbai. It is recommended that one gets 14 grams of fibre for every 1,000 calories he/she eats. So, for example, if your diet comprises of 2,500 calories a day, you should be getting about 35 grams of fibre a day.

Some fibre rich foods that you can indulge in are legumes and peas, fruits like apples, pear and guava, greens like spinach, French beans and fenugreek among others.

Image source: Shutterstock