It is no news to us that alcohol is bad for your health, whether diabetic or not. But if you can exercise enough discipline and control your intake, probably drinking in moderation won’t harm you much. But the problem is alcohol in excess can have damaging effects on your body and all major organs, especially the liver. But if you are a diabetic, then you should consider consuming alcohol with caution. Alcohol even in small amounts could prove to be dangerous for a diabetic, especially if your blood sugar levels are not managed well. If you continue with your vice without controlling your blood sugar levels this could lead to gross damage to the liver and worse in an accelerated pace.

We spoke to Dhvani Shah, naturopath and sports nutritionist, Mumbai to know how exactly drinking alcohol affects the liver

It makes the liver sluggish: Too much of alcohol in the body makes the liver become lazy. This is not to say that the liver stops functioning but the liver goes on a selective operation mode. The liver is the organ that stores glycogen and secretes glucose when the body needs energy and nourishment. However, when there is too much of alcohol in the body the liver takes on the function of being the effective cleaner as it is also responsible to remove toxins from the body. While it is on the job of detoxification, it stops to secrete glucose and if you are on insulin the insulin keeps on working which makes your sugar levels drop or lead to severe hypoglycaemia.

It makes the liver go into an overdrive: High blood sugar in the body affects almost every major organ and it doesn’t spare the liver too. So, with an excess of alcohol, the liver which is already in a compromised state (if your blood sugar level is not controlled) has to work overtime. This makes the organ exhausted and weary and makes it slow in its job even when the effect of alcohol diminishes.

It prevents the liver from doing its job: When there is too much alcohol in the body the liver has to cleanse it, it can be overloaded if you drink more than it can process. When this happens, then the liver damage is inevitable. For people with diabetes, that is very dangerous because the liver helps to regulate blood sugar levels by secreting glucose.

What you should do:

Try and avoid having alcohol or other such beverages.

Always ensure that you eat a snack or have a side dish while sipping on alcohol, preferably carbohydrates. This will prevent the sugar levels to drop. If you are on insulin drugs then make sure you eat something with your drink.

Never drink when your blood sugar level is already low.

Always check the blood sugar level before you consume alcohol, if it is low then eat a snack to bring it up.

Dilute your drink, if possible with water or tonic water.

Limit yourself to one or two drinks at the maximum.

Image source: Shutterstock