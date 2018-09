If you are suffering from diabetes you should know that you need to take special care of your kidneys. High blood sugar levels can affect every organ of your body and your kidneys have to face the maximum wrath. As they are the organs responsible for removing toxins from the body, when there is high sugar in the blood, the sugar erodes the capillaries of the kidneys. Over a period of time the capillaries become defunct and the kidneys dysfunctional. This is why people who suffer from diabetes are at an increased risk of suffering from kidney disease. While it is necessary to keep blood sugar levels in check to keep your kidneys healthy some diet changes can also help. Here Dr V Mohan of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre shares some tips to prevent kidney disease in diabetics:

Avoid foods that are high in sodium, potassium, and phosphorus as they put a load on your overworked kidneys. Protein-rich foods such as meat and dairy products break down into wastes that healthy kidneys remove from the blood. When one takes too much protein, i.e., far more than what the body needs, one may put an extra burden on the kidneys and cause kidney function to decline faster. If you are also a diabetic, make sure that you keep a tab on your protein intake. Those with high blood pressure should limit their daily sodium intake to no more than 1,500 mg. choosing sodium-free or low-sodium food products will help. Alternative seasonings such as lemon juice, salt-free seasoning mixes and hot pepper sauce can help people reduce their salt intake. Frequent monitoring of serum, potassium levels is essential. Too low or too high potassium levels can be a problem. Potassium keeps the heart beating regularly and the muscles working properly. When kidneys are damaged, potassium builds up in the blood and may cause serious heart problems. Potassium is found in many fruits and vegetables and hence if instructed by the dietician these may have to be curtailed. People with advanced chronic kidney disease may need to limit their fluid (water) intake because damaged kidneys can’t remove the extra fluid. The fluid can thus build up in the body and strain the heart. Hence the amount of fluid permitted by your doctor must be adhered to prevent diabetic kidney disease.

Apart from these diet changes, there are other lifestyle changes that can help to keep the kidneys healthy: