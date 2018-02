In the last decade, there was a 50 percent increase in diabetes deaths in India, according to the date published in Global Burden of Disease. This showed the impunity with which the silent killer is claiming lives in the country. A cocktail of risks, ranging from genetic predisposition to faulty diet and lifestyle choices, make us more prone to diabetes. But sometimes, the triggers can be unexpected and strange like these 7 everyday chemicals.

1. Arsenic

This may seem ridiculous because who in their right mind would willingly consume arsenic? That’s the surprising part. Apart from rat poison, arsenic is also found in small, non-lethal amounts in many foodstuffs. Rice, chicken, large fish like tuna and fermented alcoholic drinks like wine and beer contain trace amounts of arsenic. A study published in 2017 revealed that arsenic exposure induces glucose intolerance. The sad part is that arsenic is present in nearly everything from air to dust, making it that much harder to avoid.1

2. BPA

Every plastic bottle these days comes with a BPA-free label. Bisphenol A, a chemical used in the production of plastic, is known to disrupt endocrine functions and increase risk of type 2 diabetes. Unfortunately, BPA is found in everyday plastic products such as bottles, containers, water pipes, ATM receipts and everyday equipment like laptops, cell phones, etc.2

3.Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)

PCBs are organic man-made chemicals known as chlorinated hydrocarbons. The chemical is used electrical equipment, pigments, dyes, carbonless copy paper and rubber products. Sometimes, it also enters the human body through certain seafood. It’s easy to get exposed to this harmful chemical and it has the tendency to stay back in the fat tissues for a long time. Animal studies also point towards PCBs role in type 2 diabetes.3 Did you know these important diabetes tests?

4. Phthalates

These chemical compounds are practically everywhere from cosmetics to plastics for pliability. In the recent years, phthalates have come under the scanner for their role in a variety of serious illnesses. Studies have also shown that exposure to these chemicals can directly influence the development of type 2 diabetes, obesity and heart diseases.4

5. Mercury

This heavy metal is a widespread environmental toxin which can cause alterations in the tissues and contribute to severe health problems. Human beings can be exposed to the chemical in the form of vapours or organic compounds. Like the other chemicals, mercury too cannot be avoided since it is present in soil and water. A 2013 study also confirmed that higher levels of mercury in the human body are tied to high risk of diabetes.5 6

6. Cadmium

Another heavy metal responsible for increasing diabetes risk is cadmium, found in certain foods like potatoes, grains, fish, seeds, liver, leafy vegetables, and cigarette smoke. Absorption through the skin is possible but rare. A study in 2015 showed that cadmium exposure could be related to increased incidence of diabetes in men.7

7. Pesticides

Increased awareness of pesticide toxicity has influenced the popularity of organic produce. Pesticides are a cocktail of chemicals sprayed on crops to repel pests, bacteria, fungi etc. This leaves traces of pesticides on vegetables and fruits. If they aren’t washed properly before consumption, these toxins can enter the system and wreak havoc with health. There is a large body of evidence that connects the increased incidence of diabetes with pesticide toxicity.8 A better diet can help control type 2 diabetes

