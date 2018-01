Everyone knows that exercise plays an important role in diabetes management. A regular exercise program can delay the onset of diabetes, help in the control of diabetes, prevent diabetic complications and slow the progression of complications. And to get the most of it, exercise recommendations should be tailor-made and need to be individualized. Unfortunately, many patients with diabetes find that they are unable to exercise, even if they want to. This might be due to lack of space and time or for want of adequate facilities. However, most people find it difficult to exercise for want of proper guidance as to what exercise to do. Also, many diabetic patients have other complications, which may prevent them from doing all the types of exercise that a non-diabetic individual can do, says Dr V Mohan, Chairman and Chief of Diabetology at Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre. However, exercise not only helps to control diabetes but also lower the risk of health complications caused due to diabetes. Doctor reveals why physical activity is IMPORTANT for your safety and health.

Compared to antidiabetic medication, exercise has the advantage that it is inexpensive and free of side effects. It also has beneficial effects which range far beyond blood sugar control.

It lowers blood pressure

It helps to correct abnormal blood lipids by raising the good(HDL) cholesterol level

It helps in reducing body weight

It strengthens the heart and circulatory system.

It can decrease body fat and increase muscle tone.

It relieves tension, stress and helps the patient to feel relaxed.

It increases basal metabolic rate and helps in weight loss

It improves sleep and the general sense of well-being

Most importantly for a diabetic, exercise helps to improve insulin sensitivity. This means that a patient with type 2 diabetes can get good control of blood sugar on a smaller dose of diabetes tablets or insulin if he or she exercises regularly. Like any other treatment modality, exercise also has to be tailored to the individual; what works for your neighbour need not work, or necessarily be good, for you! Here are few exercise tips for diabetics.

Image Source: Shutterstock