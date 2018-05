Most diabetics fear that eating fruits can make their blood sugar levels go haywire. Well, that is a valid concern and needs to be addressed in the right manner. Now, unlike white sugar fruits contain fructose which is considered healthy. But know that after consumption of fruits the fructose also breaks down into sugar for absorption which means there are chances that it could lead to a rise in your blood sugar levels after consuming them. Here is a handy guide for diabetics to eat fruits and manage blood sugar levels.

But the good thing about fruits is that they are low in GI or glycemic index. Most fruits have a GI less than 50. Foods with low GI breaks down slowly and help in maintaining a steady postprandial blood sugar levels. This is why it is said that fruits don’t do too much harm to the body as does the foods that are high in carbohydrate content which is high in GI index and breaks down into simple sugars too soon.

However, there are two things that you need to keep in mind – portion control and the GI index. Remember anything in moderation is good for your health and blood sugar levels; the same rule applies while eating fruits too. Don’t go overboard with fruits as it can lead to fluctuations in blood sugar levels despite a low GI. If your blood sugar levels fluctuate too much, make it a point to check your blood sugar levels before consuming fruits.

If you are constantly checking your blood sugar level with a glucometer and find out that your levels are high, don’t binge on fruit. Instead, wait for the levels to come down. Have a protein-rich snack (one boiled egg or dairy products), go for walk or take your medicines to bring it down. Don’t have fruits until your blood sugar levels come down. Read to know if diabetics can eat eggs.

Also, keep in mind to choose fruits that are low in GI.

Here is a guide on how to choose the right fruits if you are a diabetic

Low GI fruits (GI less than 55)

Apples

Avocados

Bananas

Berries

Cherries

Grapefruit

Grapes

Kiwi fruit

Nectarines

Orange

Peaches

Pears

Plums

Strawberries

Medium-GI fruits (GI of 56 to 69)

Honeydew melon

Figs

Papayas

Pineapples

