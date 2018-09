India is facing diabetes epidemic with 62 million diabetics which accounts for 15 percent of the population. 1 in 12 Indians is a diabetic. This Word Diabetes Awareness Month, we think it’s time to go back to the basics. Sometimes in our pursuit to lose weight, lead healthier lifestyles and beat diabetes, obesity and other lifestyle diseases, we tend to overlook the basic tenets of living healthy. Being healthy doesn’t have to mean spending lakhs of rupees on getting memberships to fancy gyms, hiring dietitians, buying exotic superfoods or taking trips to fancy resorts. If we follow the simple basic rules we have grown up listening to at our schools and in our homes from our grandparents.

Here are some basic points to overcome obesity, diabetes, hormonal problems and all other lifestyle diseases according to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

1. Look beyond food groups – Fats, carbs, proteins—these are only used by the food industry to make heroes and villains of certain ingredients and then sell detoxes. They then make new heroes and villains the next season. There is so much more to food, the emotions, the memories, the nourishment and happiness it gives. The idea is to enjoy wholesome meals to nourish your body with all essential nutrients. Try these expert diabetes diet tips.

2. Look beyond labels – A diet which has a name, a product which needs advertisement (for eg. Vitamin D enriched milk, Oryzanol waala oil, noodles with vegetables, etc). For every food that is advertised, there are many better alternatives available at home. Just seek them out.

3. Look beyond health professionals – D for Dadi not doctor or dietitian. Food science is far behind the wisdom gained over generations. The wisdom that is fine-tuned to you and has your well-being at its core. Acknowledge the scientific research done over centuries, in real-world conditions, to bring together a wholesome meal. Can you manage diabetes only through diet?

