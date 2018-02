Fish is a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acid. Eating fish can help you up your protein intake and in better glucose dissemination. But there are very less evidence that can suggest if eating fish can help prevent diabetes or prevent its risk. But going by the Indian diet pattern for the majority of people who love non-vegetarian food fish is an integral part of their diet. So, it only makes sense to explore if eating fish in any way has an effect on one’s blood sugar readings.

A cross-sectional data from participants in India’s third National Family Health Survey conducted during 2005 to 2006 was done to study the associations between fish intake, determined by the frequency of consumption — daily, weekly, occasionally. People who never had fish were also taken into consideration to check if fish had any kind of effect on blood glucose readings. It was seen that the risk of developing diabetes was two times more in people who had fish as compared to those who didn’t eat fish. Weekly fish intake was also associated with higher odds of having diabetes, the study concluded. The adjusted effect of daily fish intake on diabetes was greater among men than among women. But this is just one side of the story. There are other studies which concluded that eating fish can be beneficial for diabetics as it provides some protected effect to the eyes.

For people who suffer from diabetes suffering from diabetes, retinopathy becomes inevitable if they are not able to control their blood glucose levels. Diabetes retinopathy is a condition of the eyes where the blood vessels of the eyes can be damaged due to high blood sugar levels. A study was done on people suffering from type II diabetes it was seen that fish intake was associated with decreased likelihood of having severe diabetic retinopathy. One reason for this might be that fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which helps the blood vessels to dilate and keeps them healthy. Probably this effect extends to the capillaries too in the eyes. This is why the study concluded that fish can save your eyes from diabetic retinopathy.

But how much fish you need to take depends on what your dietary requirements are and how much protein you are supposed to eat. High-protein isn’t good for diabetics as it can lead to kidney malfunctions. So talk to your doctor or your dietician to know how much fish you can have to save your eyes from diabetic retinopathy.

