Breakfast is an important meal for everyone. But if you are a diabetic, you should know that you cannot skip your breakfast. You need the requisite amount of glucose to keep your sugar levels at the optimum and help your body do its job. After eight hours of starvation (while you are sleeping at night) your body needs nutrition. Breakfast blunders can happen especially if you wake up late and try eating breakfast while running out the door. But whatever the case never miss your breakfast because later in the day when you give in to your hunger and probably over eat your body will grab all the fat from your meal and store it which is like a dangerous situation for someone suffering from type 2 diabetes. However, even if you make it a point to never skip your breakfast and eat on time, you can be making some blunders that could make your sugar levels go haywire. Here are few mistakes you should avoid:

High carbohydrates low protein breakfast: The Indian diet is high on carbohydrates which does a great deal of damage to people suffering from diabetes. These foods spike the sugar levels to dangerous limits postprandial. If you are a diabetic you should know that your breakfast should have fare share of protein and complex carbohydrates along with fresh fruits. Quick tip: take your breakfast plate and split the contents into three parts. One-third portion should be filled with a protein-based food, a quarter with starchy carbohydrates (excluding simple sugars) and the remaining one-third portion with a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Avoiding fibre: For diabetics fibre in the diet is very crucial. It not just fills you up but keeps your blood sugar in check. Try to get 7 to 10 grams of fibre every morning as part of a healthy breakfast for diabetes.

Lack of protein: Lean protein in your breakfast is a great way to kick start your day. If you are a vegetarian you can look for protein from soy and soy products. Protein along with fibre helps in better glucose dissemination. They prevent spike in blood sugar levels and keeps the numbers in check.

Lacking colour on the plate: Do you see a lot of colourful vegetables and fruits in your plate? No? Then you are doing yourself a lot of damage. Colorful fruits and vegetables are a low-calorie source of carbohydrates including them in your breakfast gives you fair share of vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

Having a glass of juice instead of fruit: Many people tend to have a glass of juice instead of the fruit. But remember one large serving of juiced fruits contains significant carbohydrates and calories. That means you can experience a rise in blood sugar after having a glassful.

Stay away from these mistakes to keep your blood sugar in check.