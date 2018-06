Diabetes is a lifestyle condition which needs one to be vigilant every minute of their life. Living with a condition like this you can never put things to chance. The nature of this condition is very dubious and you can never know when your blood sugar levels can go for a toss even with your best efforts to watch your diet, stay fit and be within your BMI range. Diabetes, as a condition is very impulse sensitive which means the changes in the blood sugar level happens due to a specific trigger. Any slightest change in your diet, exercise routine or your lifestyle can have a direct effect on your blood sugar reading. It can either make your sugar levels soar or dip. This is why monitoring your blood sugar level is crucial if you are a diabetic. This helps you take the necessary steps when your blood sugar levels go haywire. This is why keeping a glucometer handy always helps. Here are 10 home remedies for diabetes that really work.

Here Dr Pradeep Gadge, a leading diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai explains why glucometer is like a lifesaving device for every diabetic and why every doctor should have it in his clinic.

What is a Glucometer?

Glucometers are hand-held blood glucose monitoring devices, which are used by patients with diabetes to self-monitor their blood sugar levels. It is an easy way to track their blood glucose levels. Here is why constant glucose monitoring is important for people with type I diabetes.

How does a Glucometer help a diabetic?

Glucometers are indeed an essential tool that every diabetic should own. It can be a life-saving device in extreme cases. Very high or very low blood sugar levels can lead to disastrous complications. People with diabetes generally do not experience any particular symptoms until they experience hyperglycemia (when their glucose level is too high) or hypoglycemia (when their glucose level is too low). It is in such cases that self-testing with glucometers can reduce the risks while helping you take better charge of their condition.

Why should every doctor have glucometer in his clinic?

Imagine every doctor starts keeping glucometer in his/her clinic just as they now keep a weighing machine or a blood pressure machine (sphygmomanometer). Just imagine the number of new cases which can be detected in early stages. This means that the recent growth that we are witnessing in the number of diabetics will start showing a downward trend, which is exactly what we need.

For doctors, it will become easier to diagnose, screen, monitor and treat. It’s a simple device that costs minimal; patients will have no qualms about testing for the first time at the doctor’s office at his behest. Once the testing becomes a regular routine of check-up the treatment becomes easier due to early diagnosis. Another benefit for doctors would be its impact on the treatment of highly complicated patients who need to test 3-4 times a day. Once these patients check blood sugar at that doctor’s office it will help them in a big way to calculate the target blood glucose range and draw up a proper guideline to manage it well. Now many new systems have come with software that allows the user to download meter results to a computer/mobile. This information can then be utilized, together with doctor’s guidance to improve and enhance diabetes management. Here is what you need to know about glycemic pentad to manage diabetes better.

How will it help in controlling the diabetes epidemic?

More than any other disease, diabetes needs to be carefully monitored and cared for lifelong by the afflicted themselves. In this context, the role played by glucometer becomes crucial. Monitoring is the key to treatment; early detection can even help you reverse your condition. Also, early screening and detection help prevent complications and detect them in the early stages so that long-term problems can be avoided.

Image source: Shutterstock