Type 2 diabetes is difficult to detect and often a patient comes to know that he or she has developed this kind of diabetes only after a blood test shows shooting blood pressure levels. While constant thirst and frequent urge to pee are considered to be the most prominent signs indicating you have type 2 diabetes, there are few other odd symptoms that may indicate you have got this condition. Take a look at these signs and start your treatment early.

Inflamed or infected gums: In case you are suffering from periodontitis, also known as gum disease, you may be suffering from type 2 diabetes as inflamed or infected gum is considered to be one of the early signs of this condition. According to a new research that appeared in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, people with gum disease, particularly those with severe conditions have higher diabetes rates, both diagnosed and undiagnosed and pre-diabetes compared to those who do not suffer from gum infection.

Discolouration of skin: A dark colouration on the back of the neck hints that you may have type 2 diabetes. According to doctors, this dark patch is a sign of insulin resistance that eventually result in severe type 2 diabetes. The discolouration, known as acanthosis nigricans can rarely be the result of ovarian cysts, hormonal or thyroid disorders or cancer. Using certain drugs and supplements including birth control pills and corticosteroids can also be blamed for the discolouration.

Strange sensations in feet: If you feel a strange, electric tingling in your feet or decreased sensation and balance, it may be because of damaged nerves due to type 2 diabetes. Studies have found that about 10% to 20% of people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes have some nerve damage related to the condition. Apart from diabetes, you may get tingling sensation in feet due to severe conditions like multiple sclerosis.

Hearing or vision loss: In case you experience blurry vision or impaired hearing, that may be because of type 2 diabetes you are suffering from. Increased blood sugar levels damage your retinas and leads to fluctuation in fluid levels around your eye balls. Although your vision can be restored once you bring down your blood sugar levels, if you fail to control diabetes for a long time, you may permanently damage your vision. Goes the same for impaired hearing as well. Diabetes can also hamper the nerve cells in your ears and results in impaired hearing.