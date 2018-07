They say ‘smile is a curve that can set everything straight’. Not sure if it sets everything right but if you are diabetic, laughter can definitely keep your condition at bay. That’s what studies and researchers say.

A group of Japanese researchers found out that laughter has the potential to curb blood sugar in those suffering from type 2 diabetes. Norman Cousins, the well-known editor who is a pioneer of beating health issues with laughter had suggested that laughter is a sort of internal jogging. So why only trust your insulin dose and diabetes pills? Laugh out loud and get rid of blood sugar.

THIS IS HOW LAUGHTER BEATS DIABETES

Health benefits of laughter are many and its role in keeping diabetes at check is especially commendable. While it costs nothing to have a hearty laugh, let us find out how laughter helps in keeping you healthy and controlling diabetes.

Not just lowering blood sugar level, laughter makes your heart beat smoother, lessens inflammation and relaxes pain. Moreover, it helps your body have a tight immune system without disturbing your healthy tissues.

Now for patients with diabetes, this one is really important. Studies reveal that laughter brings down the levels of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. While cortisol makes your body insulin resistant and adrenaline pushes your liver to throw out more glucose into the blood, nothing can be better than controlling these hormones by just laughing out. All you need to do is be happy and laugh and as a reward you get to keep your blood sugar level down for quite some time.

WAYS THAT WILL HELP YOU LAUGH OUT

In case you are feeling low and have forgotten to laugh, here are few tips that will tickle you.

Watch hilarious movies, read humorous and comic books

Watching some really funny movies or comic shows and even reading humorous pieces or comic books can bring more laughter in your life.

Friends can be the best source of laughter

Spend more time with your friends, crack a joke, laugh out. Go catch up a comedy movie or a comedy show together. Laughter and happiness will roll in.

Be humourous

Catch hold of humour in life and make it your best buddy. Try and find humour even in drab and frustrating experiences. Be a joker in your group, light hearted and childish. You will find more reason to laugh for yourself and all around you.

Be with children

Innocence brings in more laughter, hence, be around with children and cherish every little funny thing they do. In case you don’t find one, pet a kitten or a puppy and laugh with them.

Image Source: Shutterstock