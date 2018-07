Depression is now a common word for all, but the variety of depression might surprise you. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is one among them that is connected to the changes in seasons. Mostly, symptoms of SAD become more powerful during winters, starting at the onset of the chilly winds and continuing throughout the winter months. While springs and summers are popularly considered to mark the end of SAD, there are some who suffer from SAD particularly during the summer months.

Treating depression has evolved these days and is no more limited to just counseling. Light therapy, also known as bright light therapy or photo therapy is said to affect the chemicals in brain linked to mood and sleep, thereby easing the SAD symptoms. All you need to do is sit or work near a light therapy box that emits bright light mimicking the natural outdoor light.

Symptoms of SAD

Before learning about the therapy, you should get updated about the signs that will indicate you are suffering from SAD. Here they are.

Feeling depressed all throughout the day

Losing interest in activities that you liked before

Having low energy and sleeping troubles

Going through a weight change or a change in appetite.

Feeling lazy and irritated

Losing the ability to concentrate

Having a guilt feeling or that of hopelessness

Having suicidal thoughts often

Why light therapy?

Doctors have pointed out several reasons for prescribing light therapy. Find out some of them here.

For treating SAD, non-seasonal depression, jet lag, sleep disorders, getting adapted to nightlife work schedule and dementia.

It is a safe mode of treatment and has very few side effects.

It enhances the effectiveness of antidepressant medication or psychotherapy (counseling).

It can replace antidepressant medication during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

It provides for a lower antidepressant medication dose

The risks involved

Everything has a bright and a dark side and light therapy too is no exception. Before starting on with this amazing therapy, you should know the side effects of light therapy as well. Eye strain, headache, nausea, irritability or agitation and mania, euphoria, hyperactivity linked with bipolar disorders are some of the negative impacts of the light therapy.